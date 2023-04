LOGAN, Utah — Elko’s Copper Jones — a senior for the Utah State football team — made an impact Saturday in the Aggies’ spring scrimmage.

Jones, after landing the starting job at punt returner last season, was a 4th-Team All-Conference special teams player for Utah State in 2022.

With 19 returns, Jones led the Mountain West Conference and ranked 30th in the nation — finishing third in the conference with 130 punt return yards and fourth in average at 6.8 yards per attempt.

He recorded a season-best 40 yards in punt returns on four attempts against UNLV, also posting three kick returns for 39 yards against the Rebels — including a long of 30 yards — accounting for 79 yards of special teams yardage.

On Saturday, the scrimmage ended with nine touchdowns and 867 yards of total offense — 537 coming through the air and 337 on the ground.

With an expanded role, Jones has been splitting first-team reps at running back and playing consistently with the second unit.

In the scrimmage, he led the Aggies’ rushing attack with 114 yards on 10 carries and scored two touchdowns — one going for 62 yards and another coming from four yards out.

“I feel a lot more confident this year. I have a better understanding of recognizing the defense pre-snap and knowing which landmarks and holes I have to hit,” Jones said. “In the past, I kind of let my play speak for itself and was pretty quiet. Now, I’m more of a vocal leader and stepped outside my comfort zone to accept that role.”

Under new defensive coordinator Joe Cauthen, Utah State’s defense had 11 sacks in the scrimmage and mounted 23 tackles for losses — picking off one pass.

For team success, Jones knows the Aggies will need to perform well in all three phases of the game — offensively, defensively and on special teams.

He hopes he can impact the games in two of those areas.

“I want to be an All-American returner, but first, I have to become 1st-Team All-Conference,” Jones said. “Hopefully, I can work my way into the rotation at running back too.”

As for team goals, he knows the importance the transfer portal now plays for year-by-year success.

“We have a lot of new faces on defense and offense,” he said. “We have a new D-coordinator, so that will take some time for those guys to get used to. Offensively, we have to perform and click on all levels. The goal is always to win a Mountain West championship.”

A couple games Jones is looking forward to are the final home games against Nevada on Nov. 11, and Boise State on senior night on Nov. 18.

The Aggies will play their Blue and White Showcase at 1 p.m. Saturday, on Merlin Olsen Field, at Maverik Stadium, in Logan.

Utah State will open its season on the road on Sept. 2 against Big-Ten opponent Iowa.

The Aggies will play their first home game against Idaho State on Sept. 9.

