DICKSONSON, North Dakota — The athletic journey for Kaitlyn Rizo — an Elko High School Class of 2019 graduate — has been a long one filled with numerous highlights, accolades and challenges.

Rizo, who played two years at Skagit Valley College, in Mount Vernon, Washington, and two years for Dickinson State University, in North Dakota — despite having another year of eligibility — recently capped her career with a Gold Glove award of the North Star Athletic Association at catcher for the Blue Hawks.

Behind the plate, Rizo was a wall — recording 208 put outs in 224 total chances with 15 assists during the 2023 season.

She committed just one error on the year and posted a .996 fielding percentage.

Rizo caught all 48 games for Dickinson State, gave up 41 stolen bases, threw out six runners and allowed just 10 passes balls.

“By the end of the season, I was practically throwing myself onto the ground just to get in a catcher’s stance,” she said.

In limited plate appearances — earning 55 at-bats — she batted .145 with eight hits, 11 walks, two doubles and a home run with five RBI and scored 10 runs.

She posted a .299 on-base percentage and a .236 slugging percentage.

“At Skagit, I was a bullpen catcher and was wanting to be done. I didn’t know if I was good enough to play at another level,” Rizo said. “But, I reached out to Dickinson State and she (Kristin Fleury) gave me a chance.”

At Dickinson State, Rizo tore her patella tendon during sprints but still earned a shot as the Blue Hawks’ catcher and took full advantage behind the plate.

She noted that not hitting every day in the lineup “probably saved” her for catching duties and she got to run when cleanup hitter Hailey Enriquez got on base — which was “all the time” for a roster that had a “lot of power.”

“My favorite part was the competition for that spot. My teammates cheered for me and were behind me, and I cheered them on if someone beat you out,” she said.

This fall, Rizo will attend Idaho State University, in Pocatello, and obtain her bachelor’s degree in coaching and sports management.

“Technically, I still have a year of eligibility but I want to get my degree and be done,” she said. “I want to stay with softball and become a recruiter for a college team.”

If she does not coach softball or become a recruiter in the sport, Rizo would like to coach basketball at the high school level or be an assistant at the collegiate level.

The degree in coaching and sports management was previously a minor at ISU but was added to the list of bachelorette degrees this past year.

“It’s a great way to get experience in a variety of different fields and sports,” she said. “I should only have one year and one summer class to finish.”

Going forward, Rizo said with her playing days likely behind her, she will “miss the thrill” and her “why” of competing being “playing in memory of and for Payton Schweer.”