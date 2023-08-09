Related to this story

Lady Indians explode, escape 11-9

ELKO – After going 11 years and 25 ballgames without a victory against Fallon, the Elko softball team took out the Lady Greenwave for the seco…

Lady Indians look to keep pace

ELKO – With just two Ls in the loss column, the Elko softball team is in sole possession of second place in the 3A North standings.

Hello, goodbye — Walk-off Jacq

ELKO – The Elko softball team dominated North Valleys in a doubleheader Friday – winning by scores of 12-2 and 15-0 – culminating in a series-…

Lady Indians set for Lady Vikings

ELKO – Although the Elko softball team officially made its home debut Tuesday, the Lady Indians are set for their first three-game series at N…

Kaitlyn Rizo playing softball for Dickinson State University