ELKO — Just a month before the fall semester of college was set to start, Kellen Seipp — an Elko High School Class of 2023 graduate — made a choice that changed his academic path.

Initially planning to attend the University of Nevada, Seipp received interest and eventually a full-ride scholarship to play golf.

He has now chosen to sign with Carl Sandburg College — a National Junior College Athletic Association Division-II program — in Galesburg, Illinois.

After reviving the golf program in 2005, the Chargers have won an Arrowhead Conference championship in 2010 and qualified six times for the national tournament — placing 17th in 2010, 14th in 2011, 12th in 2013, 17th in 2014, 16th in 2015 and 19th in the most recent qualification in 2018.

During that span, Carl Sandburg has also claimed six runner-up conference finishes.

Seipp came into contact with the program through his recruiting profile on Field Level, which he set up with Elko boys varsity coach Colin Oke.

“They contacted me in late May or early June,” Seipp said. “The only way I was going to change from UNR was if I received a full-ride offer somewhere.”

He has not visited the Carl Sandburg campus but is excited to see some new scenery.

“I’m really excited to play golf in college and be farther away from home than Reno,” he said. “I just registered for my classes yesterday (Tuesday) and am thinking about transferring to another school after my two years there. I plan to get my degree in science.”

Seipp was also in contact with Marian University, in Indianapolis.

For the Indians, Seipp was instrumental in guiding Elko to its first state qualification as a team since 2016.

At the state tournament, he ranked 26th overall with a two-day card of 192 — shooting identical rounds of 96.

As for goals at the next level, Seipp wants to “consistently make it in the 70s.”

“I’m usually around 81. My irons and my short game have been pretty good,” he said. “My drives and getting off the tee box are where I need the most help.”

Seipp said he would love to figure out how to get picked up by a bigger school after his time at Carl Sandburg is done.