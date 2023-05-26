Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SPRING CREEK — Like teammate and classmate Avery Beatty, Spring Creek senior Brynly Stewart will also play two sports at the collegiate level.

Stewart has signed her letter of intent to compete in both volleyball and softball at the next level for Spokane (Washington) Falls Community College, a Northwest Athletic Conference member school.

Initial contact with SPCC began in the summer of 2022, and Stewart went back for her official visit during spring break.

“I liked the scenery, it’s really pretty there,” Stewart said.

Originally, Stewart was expecting to play one sport when she went to college.

“I always wanted to play volleyball, but this year I decided I want to keep playing softball too,” she said.

For the 2022-23 seasons, Spokane Falls finished 18-24 overall and 14-18 in the NWAC East Division on the diamond — going 10-18 overall and 6-10 in league play on the volleyball court.

For volleyball, Stewart is expected to play a similar role as she did with the Lady Spartans — either playing libero or as a defensive specialist.

On the softball team, she will likely play a familiar position as well — serving as a middle infielder at second base or shortstop.

Academically, Stewart wants to pursue a degree in psychology and “end up in a social-work field” but noted it’s a broad area of expertise.

Athletically, she has her sights set high.

“I want to leave my name in their game, set some sort of a school record,” she said. “I’d like to further my volleyball career to a four-year school.”

High School Career

Freshman Year

As a freshman, Stewart began her high school career in Wells — playing varsity volleyball for the Lady Leopards — which went 20-9 overall and 10-0 in league play of the 1A East.

The No. 1 Lady Leopards swept South No. 4 Beaver Dam in the regional quarterfinal but dropped a four-set loss to South No. 2 Pahranagat Valley in the semifinal with a trip to state on the line.

Her first year of varsity softball was ended after just seven games due to COVID-19, the Lady Leopards opening the 2020 spring season with a 3-4 record.

Stewart hit .267 with two triples, scored a team-high 11 runs and drove in five — also pacing Wells on the bases with three steals.

Sophomore Year

In her first year of varsity action with Spring Creek, Stewart made the softball team as a sophomore.

In the delayed and shortened season, the Lady Spartans were 4-12 overall and 4-11 in league play of the 3A North-East.

She batted .257 with a triple, seven runs, four RBI and two steals.

Junior Year

Stewart’s varsity career on Spring Creek’s volleyball team began as a junior.

During the 2021 fall season, the Lady Spartans finished with an 8-9 overall record and were 5-5 in league play of the Division 3A North-East — East No. 3 Spring Creek falling in straight sets to West No. 2 Wooster in the regional quarterfinal.

Individually, Stewart led the Lady Spartans and ranked fourth in the 3A North-East with 172 points after moving to libero — earning an honorable mention for the league awards.

For the year, Stewart added seven kills, six aces and six assists.

Moving to softball, Spring Creek finished the 2022 season with a 13-13 overall mark and posted a winning record of 11-10 in league play of the 3A North-East.

No. 6 Spring Creek went 0-2 at the 3A North regional tournament but played two remarkably-close games, falling 10-9 in eight innings to No. 3 Fallon and 13-12 against No. 4 Lowry.

Stewart hit .293 with a double and a triple, scored 15 runs and drove in six — stealing nine bases.

Senior Year

In her final year of high school volleyball, Stewart upped her honorable mention to 2nd-Team All-League and 2nd-Team All-North selections at defensive specialist as a senior.

She finished second in the 3A North-East with 316 digs — trailing Fernley’s Paisley Roselund (322) by just six digs — was third on the team with 24 assists, fourth on the roster with 19 aces and added 14 kills and two blocks.

As a team, the Lady Spartans were 14-12 overall and 5-5 in league play — No. 6 Spring Creek beating No. 3 Lowry in five sets in the 3A North regional quarterfinal and clinching a spot in the state tournament with a straight-set victory over No. 2 South Tahoe in the semifinal round.

In the regional championship, the Lady Spartans lost a five-set battle to No. 1 Dayton.

At state, North No. 2 Spring Creek was swept by South No. 1 and eventual champion Boulder City.

On the diamond, Spring Creek recently wrapped up its season with an 8-19 overall record and a 2-13 mark in conference play — failing to qualify for the 3A North regional tournament, winding up seventh in the standings.

For the season, Stewart played primarily at shortstop and hit .254 with two doubles, 11 runs and eight RBI — swiping a team-high eight bags.

Congratulations

Congratulations to Brynly Stewart, a three-sport athlete, who is going to continue to play two sports — volleyball and softball — at Spokane Falls Community College.

