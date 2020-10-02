Cooper homers, Sanchez dominates, Marlins knock out Cubs 2-0

Sanchez overpowered the Cubs, striking out six and giving up four hits. The 22-year-old right-hander walked two and hit two batters.

Winner Brad Boxberger threw 1 1/3 innings. Richard Bleier got two outs in the seventh and Yimi García worked the eighth.

Kintzler, a former Cub, gave up a leadoff double to Jason Heyward in the ninth. But he struck out the next three batters, pumping his right arm after he got pinch hitter Jason Kipnis swinging on a 2-2 pitch to end the game.

SILENT BATS

Darvish, who took the loss, gave up two runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings. The four-time All-Star struck out six and walked two in his first playoff appearance since Game 7 of the 2017 World Series, when he got knocked out early pitching for the Dodgers in a loss to the Houston Astros.

While Darvish delivered the sort of performance that put him in the NL Cy Young conversation, the Cubs — who ranked among the worst in the majors with a .220 average — couldn’t get their offense going. They got just five hits after managing four in a 5-1 loss on Wednesday.