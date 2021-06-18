Curry, Harris help 76ers stay alive, hold off Hawks 104-99

Danilo Gallinari's jam with 20 seconds remaining cut the lead to three points but the 76ers made six of six free throws to close the game.

The Hawks rallied from deficits of 18 and 26 points to win back-to-back games and were in position to clinch the series at home.

"That stung for us as a whole team," Harris said of blowing big leads in two losses. "We said there's really going to be a lot of criticism but we really have to stay focused because the series isn't over. ... As a group we basically just locked into that."

The Hawks finally started strong, leading by 12 points in the first period and never trailing in the first half. Atlanta led 51-47 at halftime.

The 76ers opened the second half with a flurry of four 3s, including three by Curry, during a 14-0 run to open the second half that gave Philadelphia a 61-51 lead. The 76ers led by 11 at 68-57, following a jumper by Embiid.

"I don't think we were tight," said Hawks coach Nate McMillan, who said the team struggled when it "just started to take quick shots. We didn't make them work on defense."

Atlanta cut the lead to 80-76 entering the final period.