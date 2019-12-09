Eagles rally past Manning, Giants 23-17 in OT

PHILADELPHIA — Eli Manning isn’t done yet. Neither are the Philadelphia Eagles.

Carson Wentz rallied the Eagles from a 14-point deficit, tossing a 2-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz in overtime to lead Philadelphia to a 23-17 win over the New York Giants on Monday night.

The Eagles (6-7) snapped a three-game losing streak and moved into a tie with Dallas (6-7) for first place in the NFC East. Philadelphia wins the division if it wins its final three games. The Eagles meet the Cowboys in Week 16.

Manning, the two-time Super Bowl MVP, threw a pair of TD passes to Darius Slayton in his first game since Week 2. Filling in for injuried rookie Daniel Jones, Manning was 15 of 30 for 203 yards. But he couldn’t prevent New York (2-11) from losing its ninth straight game, tying a franchise record set in 1976, when the team opened 0-9.

Wentz threw for 325 yards and a pair of TDs, including a 5-yard toss to Ertz to tie it at 17-17 with 1:53 left.

Already missing three starters on offense, the Eagles lost wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and right tackle Lane Johnson in the first half and were booed off the field trailing 17-3 at halftime.