ELKO — After a quiet winter and a somewhat-slow spring, Elko steer wrestler Dakota Eldridge has made his move.

Eldridge, a nine-time NFR qualifier and a two-time NFR average champion, had only a little more than $13,000 through the winter and early spring rodeos — barely in the top-50 of the PRCA world standings before moving up to the lower-40s or mid-30s with a $6,530 check from San Angelo (Texas).

In May, he began to gain some momentum.

At the Redding (California) Rodeo, Eldridge finished third in the average with a two-head tally of 11.3 seconds ($1,866) and third in the second round with a time of 4.4 seconds ($1,134).

At the Rowell Ranch Rodeo, in Hayward, California, he took first place with a 4.1 for $1,826.

He followed up with another victory on the heels of a 4.5-second run worth $913 at the Glennville (California) Round-Up Rodeo.

The “Badger” has taken large bites over the last month.

As of Thursday, July 12, Eldridge ranked 15th in the steer wrestling standings with $45,125 in earnings as he attempts to nail down his 10th NFR qualification.

He kicked off June with a bang, winning the second round of the Santa Maria (California) Elks Rodeo with a time of 4.4 and knocked down $1,005.

Despite a horse change, electing to mainly compete on Curtis Cassidy’s world-class horse “Tyson,” Eldridge found himself riding both his current mount and a familiar gelding as well — jumping on Clayton Hass’ horse “Benz” for the final round of the Reno Rodeo.

Eldridge — the 2017 Reno Rodeo champion — took home $13,603 from the 2023 event.

He split second in the average with a three-steer time of 13.8 seconds for $7,438 and raked in another $6,165 for winning the second round with a blazing-fast 3.6-second run.

At the Oakley (Utah) Independence Day Rodeo, he placed fourth in the one-head rodeo with another 3.6 worth $3,427.

Just a week later, Eldridge claimed his first average win of the year at the Rooftop Rodeo, in Estes Park, Colorado, stopping the clock in 9.1 seconds on two steers and earned $2,359.

In the second round, his time of 4.5 seconds ranked fifth for a $534 check.

Eldridge will not compete in the Silver State Stampede, as he drew up Friday through Saturday in the Calgary Stampede.