ELKO — Despite being in each of its contests during the District 3A All-Stars tournament, Elko’s Junior squad was unable to mount a victory in either.

Versus Walker River

After cutting the deficit to 8-5 in its opener, Elko lost 20-5 to Walker River — which closed the game on a 12-0 burst — on June 17.

Walker River took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but Elko tied the game in the bottom half — Hagen Robinson leading off with a single and scoring on an RBI double by Keegan Jimenez.

In the top pf the second, Walker River built a 5-1 lead with a four-run effort.

The advantage grew to 6-1 with a run in the top of the third, and swelled to 8-1 with two scores in the top of the fourth.

But, Elko pulled to within three with a four-run streak of its own in the home half of the fourth inning.

Robinson led off with a double, Devin Robinson was hit by a pitch with one out and the bases were loaded with a walk to Jimenez.

On the next at-bat, Kane Oki drove in Hagen Robinson with a single to left field.

Devin Robinson trotted home as Arturo Trujillo earned a free pass with the bases crammed, Jimenez scored on a wild pitch and Oki crossed an a sacrifice fly by Colter Irons.

After slicing the gap to three at 8-5, Walker River exploded for 12-unsanswered runs in a 20-5 victory — plating three runs in the fifth and nine in the sixth.

Versus Winnemucca

On June 18, Elko came up short in an ebb-and-flow battle against Winnemucca and was eliminated with a 15-11 loss.

After Winnemucca pated two runs in the top of the first, Elko answered with a three-run bottom half.

Hagen Robinson led off with a double and scored on an error at second base on a groundball by Oki with one out.

Jimenez followed with a single, and Kellan Mallea drew a walk — loading the bases.

Trujillo worked a free pass and drove in Oki — tying the game 2-2 — and Jimenez gave Elko a 3-2 lead as he scored on a passed ball.

In the bottom of the second, Elko’s advantage grew to double at 4-2 — Colton Schmid scoring on a groundout RBI by Hagen Robinson.

But, Winnemucca tied the game with a two-run third.

In the home half, Elko went back on top at 5-4 — Oki crossing on a passed ball.

Winnemucca went to the high side for the remainder of the contest with a five-run performance in the top of the fourth.

With four runs in the top of the fifth, Elko’s deficit grew to eight at 13-5.

In the bottom of the fifth, Elko pulled to within three at 13-10 — plating five runs.

Schmid and Raul Barajas led off with walks, Hagen Robinson loaded the bases with a single and Schmid trotted home on a walk with the paths punched to Brayden Natoli.

Jimenez drove in Barajas and Robinson with a two-RBI single to second base, Mallea hit a base knock to second and crammed the bases full once again.

Natoli scored as Trujillo saw four pitches out of the zone, and Jimenez crossed on a two-out base rip to left field by Jonathan Pineda Gonzalez.

In the bottom of the sixth, Elko came to within two — Irons scoring in a two-out single to left from Barajas.

But, Winnemucca posted two runs in the top of the seventh and posted a scoreless defensive effort in the home half — eliminating Elko with a 15-11 victory.