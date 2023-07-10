WHITE PINE — On June 26, Elko’s 10U All-Stars softball team punctuated its District 3 championship with a blowout victory.

Elko rolled to a 3-0 record and won the tournament with a 19-6 win over host White Pine.

In the top of the first, Suhvie Wasson gave Elko the lead for the duration of the ballgame — scoring on a passed ball.

The advantage went to 5-0 with a four-run second.

Erika Naranjo rolled home on an error by the pitcher, and Khloe Oros and Harper Robinson were driven with a two-RBI triple to left field by Emma Meza — who crossed on a groundout RBI from Sophia Lewis.

White Pine made things interesting in the home half, plating three runs.

But, Elko gained two runs back in the top of the third — Vanessa Naranjo smacking and running out a two-run dinger inside the park, also scoring Wasson on the play.

Elko’s lead grew to 8-3 in the top of the fourth, Alyssa Cruz darting home on a wild pitch.

In the bottom of the fourth, White Pine issued a comeback bid — turning in three runs — making the score 8-6.

But, Elko slammed the door shut with an 11-run explosion in the top of the fifth.

Allison Wines scored on an RBI single by Emmalyn Fleming, Angie Morales crossed on an RBI groundout from Wasson and Fleming dashed down the line on a wild pitch.

With two outs, Elko rallied for eight more runs.

Vanessa Naranjo scored on a wild pitch, and Erika Naranjo and Oros each stole home — opening a 15-6 lead.

The margin jumped to double digits as Cruz and Robinson both scored on a wild pitch, and Lewis drove in Meza with a base knock to third on the ground.

Lewis stole home, capping an 11-run frame and a 19-6 victory for the District 3 championship.

Versus Fernley

On June 24, Elko breezed to a 10-0 shutout over Fernley in four innings.

In the bottom of the second inning, Elko went to work — posting five runs.

Vanessa Naranjo opened the scoring as she crossed on a single to short by Sadie Courts, who crossed on a bases-loaded walk to Robinson.

Erika Naranjo came back around on another free pass with the bases juiced to Meza on next at-bat, and Cruz made the tally 4-0 as Lewis reached with an RBI single back to the circle.

On the following AB, Wines worked a walk — driving in Robinson.

After Oros struck out the side in the top of the third — fanning the order for the second time — Elko went up 8-0 in the bottom of the third.

Fleming scored on a passed ball, and Vanessa Naranjo tagged a two-run bomb — also driving in Wasson — to center field.

Oros punched out the side for the third time in the top of the fourth, and Elko walked off early with two run in the home half — Oros scoring on a passed ball and Robinson scoring on an error by the catcher — rolling to a 10-0 victory over Fernley.

Versus White Pine

Elko beat White Pine for the first time on June 23, notching a 13-3 win by the mercy rule in four frames.

Elko never trailed in the contest, Oros striking out White Pine one-two-three in the top of the first — taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on an RBI single from Vanessa Naranjo that scored Fleming.

In the bottom of the second, Elko tacked on five runs — opening a 6-0 advantage.

Oros scored on a wild pitch, Cruz stole home and Robinson crossed on an RBI base knock for Lewis — Meza and Lewis each swiping the plate.

Despite three Ks by Oros, White Pine scored a run in the top of the third — pulling to within five at 6-1.

But, Elko benefited from walks, passed balls and steals in the bottom of third — scratching across four runs.

Morales stole home after a leadoff walk and three swipes, Fleming crossed on a passed ball, Wasson strolled in in another ball to the backstop and Courts capped the frame with a run on a wild pitch.

In the top of the fourth, White Pine closed its scoring with a two-run frame — making the tally 10-3 — but Elko put three on the board in the home half.

Cruz, Fleming and Lewis all crossed on passed balls — giving Elko a 13-3 victory in four frames.

State Tournament

At the state tournament, in Battle Mountain, Elko was eliminated in two contests — falling 23-4 to eventual champion Summerlin South on Thursday, July 6, and 13-8 to Sparks Centennial on Saturday, July 8.

Versus Summerlin South

Summerlin South essentially sealed the outcome with a 12-0 lead after the first inning.

Elko brought the deficit back to 10 in the bottom of the second, Morales and Oros each stealing home.

But, Summerlin South took a 17-1 lead with a five-run burst in the top of the third.

Elko plated one run in the bottom half, Harper Doffing swiping the plate.

In the top of the fourth, Summerlin South closed its scoring with a six-run flurry — Elko crossing one in the bottom of the fourth but falling due to the run rule with the score at 23-4.

Versus Sparks Centennial

Against Sparks Centennial, Elko began the game well — building an 8-4 lead.

But, Sparks Centennial closed the contest on a 9-0 streak — scoring seven runs in the top of the fifth and two in the sixth — eliminating Elko with a 13-8 victory.

In the contest, Elko was no-hit.

Robinson scored a team-high two runs.

Erika Naranjo, Oros, Vanessa Naranjo, Doffing, Lewis and Meza each scored once.