ELKO – When the Elko girls basketball team tips off its league season at 6 p.m. Friday, the Lady Indians will face a rematch of their 2018 Division 3A North quarterfinal foe – a game that ended in wild fashion.
The Lady Indians will open league against Fernley, marking the first meeting since Feb. 15 when Elko eliminated the Lady Vaqueros on a last-second free throw.
With the score knotted 51-all and the Lady Vaqueros in possession of the ball, Fernley’s go-ahead attempt with less than 10 seconds remaining bouncing off the rim.
Then-senior Lexi Baum grabbed the board and raced the length of the floor down the left side of the court, drawing a foul as she went up for a layup.
Baum’s free throw with 1.3 seconds on the clock lifted No. 5 Elko over No. 4 Fernley by a score of 52-51 for a spot in the regional semifinal round.
Entering the current season, Fernley appears poised to continue to its up-and-up trend of the past few years – Elko’s status of qualifying for the regional tournament a large question mark.
The Lady Vaqueros have started the year with a 3-2 record, already playing and winning each pf their two Division 3A North ballgames.
On Dec. 7, Fernley dismantled South Tahoe on the road by a final of score of 65-39.
The Lady Vaqueros followed with a similar performance on Tuesday in North Valleys, easing to a 28-point, 60-32 win over the Lady Panthers.
Despite graduating leading scorer Hailee Edgar (9.7 points), Fernley’s attack has been similar this season – balanced.
While no Lady Vaquero is averaging double figures, five Fernley players score five or more points per game.
Leading the way, junior Celeste Condie is averaging a team-high 9.2 points per contest with 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.8 assists.
Sophomore Karli Burns is putting in 8.6 points per game and grabbing 4.4 boards.
Junior Jaiden Sullivan – who always seems to put in her best work against Elko – is averaging six points and tying for the team high with three steals per contest.
Freshman Willow Jacobsen is tied with Sullivan for the team best at three steals per outing, adding 5.2 points and 3.8 rebounds.
Junior Ellie Kingston serves as Fernley’s fifth five-or-more scorer, chipping in three boards per game.
Versatile junior Katelyn Bunyard tops the roster with 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, adding 3.4 points and 2.2 steals.
Fernley will test Elko with ball pressure – collecting 17 steals per game – the Lady Indians already finding scoring hard to come by at 32 points per contest, the Lady Vaqueros putting in 44.4 per outing.
The Lady Indians went winless in three games during the High Sierra Winter Classic to start the season – losing 46-43 to Galena, 46-32 against Damonte Ranch and 60-23 versus Reno.
In their final two games, the Lady Indians reached double digits in only two of eight quarters – going scoreless in one period.
Senior Alexis Elquist has been the only player who has dropped the ball in the bucket with any frequency for the Lady Indians, leading Elko with 12.7 points per game and adding 4.3 rebounds with two steals.
Freshman point guard Jersey Tsosie has distributed the ball well, leading the Lady Indians with 3.7 assists per game in her first varsity action, as well as topping the defensive effort with 2.3 steals.
She has also pulled down five rebounds and is second on the team at 4.3 points per game.
Junior Katie Ross is third on the team in scoring at four points per game with 3.7 rebounds.
Junior Summer Nielsen follows her at 3.7 points per outing, and junior Izzy Eklund is leading the effort on the glass with a team-high 5.3 rebounds per contest.
Through the High Sierra Winter Classic, Elko shot 32 percent from the floor (40-for-125) and managed just 8.3 takeaways per game.
The Lady Indians will face a Fernley team that has revenge on its mind, Elko opening league play of the Division 3A North at 6 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.
