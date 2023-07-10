ELKO — In a must-have ballgame with a trip to state on the line, the Elko Little League baseball team came up clutch when it counted.

After losing the first championship game against Walker River, on Wednesday, June 21, by a final score of 5-2, Elko rebounded with a 9-5 victory — claiming the District 3 championship and a berth in the state tournament.

Versus Walker River — 2nd Championship

Elko grabbed the lead for good with a three-run top half of the third inning — blowing the game open with a four-run fifth.

In the top of the first, Sebastian Drake scored on an RBI single by Parker Post — opening a 1-0 lead.

But, Walker River took the lead in the home half with two runs — Behr Quintero crossing Isaiah Nunez with an RBI double and scoring on an RBI base knock by Isaac Talbot.

After a scoreless second, Elko tied the game in the top of the third — Jayden Minchew scoring on an error at third base on a smack by Drake.

On the next at-bat, Elko took the lead for the remainder of the contest — Carter Howard coming across an error behind the plate on a grounder by Treye Jackson.

Cooper Robinson tagged up and gave Elko a 4-2 lead on a sacrifice fly to right field by Jovahni Felix.

Post struck out a batter and retired Walker River one-two-three in the bottom of the third.

In the top of the fourth, Elko went up three — Braiden Albarran scoring on a groundout RBI by Levi Lovell.

Walker River fought back with a two-run home half of the fourth — pulling to within one — a two-out error at third base on a groundball by Jayce James giving Caleb Streeter and Quintero a free stroll home.

But, Elko responded with the largest offensive output of the game in the top of the fifth.

Minchew led off with a double, and Howard reached on a dropped-third strike — Minchew scoring on a passed ball.

Howard was driven in with a triple off the bat of Robinson, who scored on a base knock to left by Drake.

Drake capped Elko’s scoring with a run on a passed ball.

Walker River pulled to within four with back-to-back Elko errors at shortstop with two outs in the bottom of the fifth — Adan Juarez scoring on a grounder by Tanner Carlgren.

In the bottom of the sixth, Walker River — after a 4-3 groundout from Braden Foss to Howard — gained a one-out double by Brooks Gleason.

But, Elko slammed the door and punched its ticket to state with consecutive putouts — Felix fielding and throwing a 6-3 groundout and Jackson catching a popup behind the dish.

With a 9-5 victory in the “if” championship, Elko won the District 3 tournament with a 9-5 victory over Walker River — which played eight games in the tourney and went 6-2.

Elko finished the tournament with a 4-1 record.

Versus Walker River — 1st Championship

In the first championship, Walker River led 2-1 after the first inning and plated three runs in the bottom of the fourth after Elko tied the contest with a run in the top half — Walker River forcing a second title game with a 5-2 victory.

Robinson scored Elko’s first run on a wild pitch in the top of the first, and Drake notched the team’s final run an RBI double from Jackson.

Versus White Pine

On Monday, June 19, Elko booked its position in the championship game with a come-from-behind, hard-fight victory over White Pine by a final score of 5-4.

Jackson scored a run for Elko in the top of the first inning with an error at second base on a fly ball by Felix, but White Pine crossed three in the home half and tacked on another in the bottom of the third.

With a run in the top of the fourth — Felix scoring with an error at shortstop on a groundball by Ricky Valdez — and another in the away half of the fifth as Lovell crossed on an RBI single by Robinson, Elko came to within one at 4-3.

In the top of the sixth and needing at least one run to force White Pine to bat, Elko sent in two.

Drake led off and reached with an error at second base and scored on a one-out error at short on a groundball by Felix, tying the tally 4-4.

An error in center field on a fly ball by Post allowed Felix to score, serving as the difference in the contest — Elko taking a one-run lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, Robinson nailed down the save — striking out the side in order.

Elko came from down 4-1 and scored four-unanswered runs for a 5-4 victory.

Versus Winnemucca

On Saturday, June 17, Elko never trailed in a 12-4 victory over Winnemucca.

In the top of first inning, Elko plated three runs.

Robinson scored on an RBI single by Jackson, and Drake crossed on an RBI base knock from Felix — who stole home.

Winnemucca pulled to within two on a run in the home half, but Elko added two runs in the away half of the second, third, fourth and fifth frames — opening an 11-2 advantage — Winnemucca adding another run in the bottom of the third.

Dorman was driven in with a single by Foss to short, and Minchew swiped home for a 4-1 lead.

Post nailed an RBI triple and drove in Felix and scored on an RBI single by Albarran as the advantage grew to 7-1.

Winnemucca made the score 7-2 with a run in the home half of the third, but Foss and Howard each stole home for a 9-2 lead in the top of the fourth.

In the top of the fifth, Valdez tripled to center and sent in Albarran and crossed on a groundout RBI by Dorman for an 11-2 tally.

With two gone in the top of the fifth, Drake stole home for a 12-2 lead — opening a 10-run cushion.

Winnemucca scored its final two runs in the home half — pulling to within eight — but was beaten 12-4 and later eliminated with a 12-5 loss to Walker River on Sunday, June 18.

Versus Ruby Mountain

Elko opened its championship run with a commanding 15-0 victory over Ruby Mountain in three innings on Friday, June 16.

State Tournament

The Nevada State Little League Tournament will open July 19, in Winnemucca.