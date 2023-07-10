ELKO — On Monday, June 19, the Ruby Mountain 10U All-Star team rallied for a 9-6 victory over Elko in an elimination ballgame.

Elko led 2-1 after the first inning, Ruby Mountain tied the game with a three-run fourth and Elko took a 6-4 lead with a four-run fifth.

But, Ruby Mountain advanced to the semifinal round of the loser’s bracket with a five-run top half of the seventh and a perfect defensive effort in the home half — knocking Elko out of the District 3 tournament.

Tolson Jones led off the first with a single and scored the game’s first run as he stole home.

But, Elko recorded three straight outs with a strikeout by Balian Guzouskis a 6-5 groundout from Kobe Gaeta to Rhett Schmid and another punchout.

Gaeta was hit by a pitch in the leadoff in the bottom half, and runners were placed on the corners as Bruno Lopez reached on an error at first base.

Gaeta stole home and tied the game, and Lopez swiped second and gave Elko a 2-1 lead on a wild pitch.

Izaye Brown notched his second strikeout, and Ruby Mountain made a big out at third as Owen Martinsen tagged the runner out in a pickle on a throw from Joshua Winebarger.

Ruby Mountain placed three runners on base to open the second inning; Deklan Thunehorst drawing a walk, Deklin Wing hitting a single and Brown working a free pass.

But, Elko gunned down a run at the plate as catcher Quinn Uriarte made the tag — Lopez striking out a batter and throwing to Uriarte for another out at home.

Despite Schmid drawing a leadoff walk and Josiah Fischer hitting a one-out base knock for Elko in the bottom of the second, Winebarger struckout a batter for the second out and Ruby Mountain escaped the inning with a fielder’s choice out at third with a throw to Martinsen.

In the top of the third, Ruby Mountain fell one-two-three — Lopez tossing two Ks and Gaeta snagging a line drive at short with a leaping grab.

Gaeta hit a one-out grounder up the middle in the bottom of the inning, but Ruby Mountain nullified a potential score after a fly out in foul ground to Edwin Sarman — Gaeta rolling around from first to score on the play.

However, he was ruled out for a double play — umpires conferring and determining he did not tag up on the play.

Ruby Mountain took a two-run lead with a three-run fourth.

Elliott Inskeep drew a leadoff walk, Braxton Smokey-Montes was hit a pitch and Owen Martinsen loaded the bases as a fielder’s choice at short was thrown to third — the ball bobbled and Inskeep sliding into the bag.

Liam Eshelman grounded out to second, but the throw home was wide of the mark — allowing Smokey-Montes to score.

With Winebarger at the plate, a wild pitch gave Martinsen a free stroll home for a 4-2 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth, Elko surged ahead by two with a four-run burst.

Daxon Grimmett led off with a walk, Schmid worked a free pass and Brayden Sampson was hit by a pitch.

Fischer sent in two with a single on the ground up the middle — driving in Grimmett and Schmid and tying the game 4-4 — and Elko went up on with a RBI groundout to first base by Diego Haro, who scored Sampson for a 5-4 lead.

With two away, Fischer darted down the line on a passed ball for a 6-4 cushion.

But, Elko was unable to close the door in the top of the sixth.

Ruby Mountain drew a leadoff walk by Edwin Sarman, Jones was hit by a pitch and the bases were loaded with a one-out free pass to Smokey-Montes.

An error on the mound on a groundball by Martinsen allowed Sarman to score and brought Ruby Mountain to within one at 6-5, and Jones tied the score as he stole home.

Smokey-Montes crossed on a wild pitch, giving Ruby Mountain the lead for good at 7-6.

The damage was not done, as Martinsen also scored on a wild pitch — opening an 8-6 advantage — and Thunehorst drove in Winebarger with a base knock back to the pitcher.

Ruby Mountain staved off elimination with a five-run sixth, and retired Elko in order in the home half of the frame — Wing firing two strikeouts and Smokey-Montes fielding a 6-3 groundout to Nicolas Valenzuela.

Elko, after leading 6-4, was eliminated from the tournament with a 9-6 loss for its seconds blemish following a 4-1 defeat to eventual champion White Pine in its opener.

Versus Walker River

On Sunday, June 18, Elko won its elimination contest against Walker River by a final score of 14-7.

Walker River scored two runs in the top of the first inning, but Elko seized control of the contest with a six-run home half.

Gaeta led off with a walk and took the next-three bases on passed balls, Lopez scored on an single to second base by Bode Faiman and Uriarte gave Elko the lead for good as he crossed on a groundout RBI by Schmid.

With two outs, Faiman scored on a passed ball and Haro rolled home on a wild pitch.

Sampson singled, advanced to second on a wild pitch, stole third and capped the rally with a run on a base knock from Fischer.

In the top of the second, Walker River clawed to within one with a three-run inning.

But, Elko maintained its stronghold with a five-run response in the bottom of the second — opening an 11-5 lead.

Koa Lewis scored on a passed ball, Gaeta cruised across on another pitch to the backstop and Guzouskis stole home.

With two outs, Lopez and Uriarte rolled home on passed balls.

Once again, Walker River mounted a challenge — plating two runs — slicing the margin to four at 11-7 with a two-run third.

Elko pushed its advantage back to six with a two-run bottom half of the fourth.

Grimmett scored on an error behind the plate after a single by Kooper Albarran, who crossed on a passed ball.

Elko’s scoring was capped in style.

In the bottom of the fifth, Faiman hit a line drive to right field and turned on the jets — crowning Elko’s 14-7 victory with an inside-the-park homer.

Versus Hawthorne

On Saturday, July 17, Elko cruised to an 11-1 victory over Hawthorne in four innings.

In the top of the first, Hawthorne plated its lone run of the ballgame.

But, Elko closed the game on an 11-0 streak — putting up two runs in the first, six in the second, two more in the third and another in the fourth.

Gaeta and Lopez both scored on a passed ball, capping the first inning.

In the second, Schmid crossed on an error at first base on a grounder by Grimmett.

Sampson and Grimmett each rolled home on pitches to the backstop, and Albarran was driven with a double to left field by Gaeta — who scored on a passed ball as well.

With two gone, Lopez stole second and third and ran home on a passed ball also.

Elko rallied two away in the bottom of the third; Sampson sending a single to third base.

Grimmett hit a base knock to short and scored on an error, as did Sampson — pushing the lead to 10-1.

In the bottom of the fourth, Elko walked off in one at-bat — Guzouskis leading off with a line drive to center field and scoring with an error at first base on the throw in an 11-1 victory.

Versus White Pine

Against White Pine, Elko led the eventual champion 1-0 with a run in the top of the second inning as Uriarte scored on a wild pitch.

But, White Pine took the lead with a two-run effort in the home half and added two runs in the bottom of the third as well in a 4-1 victory on Friday, June 16.