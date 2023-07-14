WINNEMUCCA — Only one team caught three steers during the team roping in the junior high division of the Silver State International Rodeo.

The lone team with three times — fittingly — was from the Silver State.

Competing for Eureka, Quil Filippini and Winnemucca’s Louise DeLong tangled up three steers in 60.95 seconds.

They were second in the final round with a time of 16.96 seconds.

In the first round, they tallied their quickest run in 15.92 seconds — placing second in the second round with a time of 28.07 for their longest run of the week.

DeLong also placed fourth in the first round of the girls breakaway roping with a time of 3.8 seconds.

Brodey Hutchinson

In the chute dogging, Ely’s Brodey Hutchinson trailed just one cowboy — finishing second in the average with a three-round total of 17.92 seconds.

He ranked fourth in the first round with a time of six-flat, posted his best time with a fifth-place 5.6 in round two and closed with a fifth-place 6.32 in the short-go.

Hutchinson also placed seventh in the average of the boys goat tying with a three-head tally of 45.36 seconds.

He was seventh in the short-go with a time of 15.52 seconds, notched his fastest run with a ninth-place 14.88 in the second round and opened with a 14.96 and rounded off the top-10 in round one.

In the boys breakaway, Hutchinson took ninth place with a time of 5.46 on his first calf.

Ben Marvel

Competing for Humboldt County, Ben Marvel also booked several top-10 average finishes — placing third in both the chute dogging and the boys goat tying.

In the chute dogging, Marvel threw three steers in 18.89 seconds.

His quickest time was 3.79 seconds in the second round, closing with a 4.07 in the short-go and opening with a time of 11.03 in round one.

As for goats, he tied three down on 40.03 seconds.

He ended with his best time of 12.92 in the short round for third place, opened with a 13.98 for fifth place on his first goat and took fifth in round two with a time of 13.13.

Competing with Macy Marvel in the ribbon roping, they took ninth place in the first round with a time of 19.91 seconds.

Kashlin Hill

Washoe County’s Kashlin Hill ranked third in the barrel-racing average with a three-pattern times of 54.799 seconds.

Her fastest run came in round two in 18.081 seconds.

She closed with a sixth-place time of 18.452 in the short-go and opened with an eighth-place 18.265 in the first round.

Raelee Christian

In the girls goat tying, Alamo’s Raelee Christian was also third in the average — tying three in 32.63 seconds.

She was third in the second round with her fastest run of 9.89 seconds and placed fourth on her last goat in 10.23 seconds.

Lane Byrd, Jorja Mashburn

Winnemucca’s Lane Byrd and Battle Mountain’s Jorja Mashburn ranked fourth in the average of the ribbon roping with a time of 20.59 seconds on two head.

They shortened things up with a third-place 8.59 in the final round and stopped the clock in 11.9 seconds on their second calf.

Byrd also booked a seventh-place time of 5.69 seconds in the second round of the boys breakaway roping.

Frank Buchanan

Eureka’s Frank Buchanan was fifth in the average of the boys goat tying with a three-head tally of 40.52 seconds.

He was second in the second round with a time of 12.06, placed sixth in the short-go with a 14.06 and finished seventh in the first round with a time of 14.71.

He also placed eighth in the average of the ribbon roping with Huntley Byrd, posting a time of 31.44 seconds on two runs.

They were seventh in round two with a time of 14.71 and ended with a 16.73 in the short-go.

Bryce Fears

Winnemucca’s Bryce Fears finished fifth in the average of the chute dogging with a three-steer tally of 26.43 seconds.

Fears showed no fear in the short-go, posting his fastest run of 3.71 seconds.

He was fourth in the second round with a time of 4.54 and opened with an 18.18 in round one.

In the team roping, he placed ninth in the average with Mashburn — ranking fourth in the first place in 14.14 seconds on their only qualified time.

Paired with Winnemucca’s Taylor Hill in the ribbon roping, Fears booked a third-place time of 12.43 seconds in the first round.

Fears also finished seventh in the second round of the boys goat tying with a 14.6-second run.

Kylie Velasco

Elko County’s Kylie Velasco was sixth in the average of the barrel racing with a total time of 55.256 seconds on three runs.

Her best time was a fifth-place 18.429 in the final round.

Velasco also closed out the top-10 of the team roping average with Alamo’s Shelby Fry on a fourth-place 21.23 in the second run in the second round for the only time.

In the ribbon roping, running for Logan Marshall — Velasco was sixth in the first round with a time of 16.48 seconds.

Ellie Machado

Fernley’s Ellie Machado took seventh place in the average of the barrel racing — finishing behind Velasco — running three patterns in 55.379 seconds.

She was fourth in the short-go with a time of 18.381 seconds.

Machado also rounded out the top-10 in the second round of the pole bending in 22.361.

Shelby Fry

Individually, Fry finished seventh in the girls breakaway average with a two-calf total of 16.58 seconds — placing fifth in the first round with her best run of 3.98 seconds and closing with a 12.6 in the short-go.

She was 10th in the average and fourth in the second round of the team roping with Velasco.

Emmett Gorecki and Skeeter Severe

Wells’ Emmett Gorecki — competing for Idaho — and partner Skeeter Severe were eighth in the average of the team roping with a one-head total of 13.4 seconds with a third-place finish on their first steer.

Gorecki was 10th in the average of the boys breakaway roping with a two-calf time of 19.17 seconds, posting his best run on a fourth-place 4.8 in the second round.

Jorja Mashburn

Mashburn may have been the busiest person at the SSIR.

Along with placing ninth in the average of the ribbon roping with Byrd, she also finished ninth of the team roping average with Fears.

Individually, she ranked ninth in the girls goat tying average — stopping the clock three times in 37.6 seconds.

She was eighth in the second round with a time of 10.83 and closed with a ninth-place 12.63 in the final round.

In the barrel racing, she placed second in the first round with a time of 17.987 seconds.

Mashburn also earned a 10th-place finish in the short-go of the pole bending with a time of 23.256.

Taylor Hill

In the rifle shoot, Taylor Hill posted a score of 185 points for ninth place.

Tegun Sleppy and Kanton Wagner

In the ribbon roping, Alamo’s Tegun Sleppy — running for California partner Kanton Wagner — took 10th in the average with a two-calf time of 35.06 seconds.

Wagner and Sleppy placed fifth in the second round with a time of 12.94 seconds and finished eighth in the short-go with a 22.12-second run.

Other Top-10 Round Finishers

First Round

Wyatt Hurt

Elko County’s Wyatt Hurt took fifth place in the first round of the boys breakaway roping with a time of 3.24 seconds.

Natalie Bliss

Eureka’s Natalie Bliss caught her first calf in the girls breakaway in 4.89 seconds for eighth place.

Second Round

Wyatt Hurt

In the second round of the boys goat tying, Hurt posted a time of 13.81 seconds for sixth place — adding a ninth-place 15.92 in the chute dogging.