ELKO — After a three-way tie atop the steer wrestling standings with a time of 4.5 seconds, Battle Mountain’s Hank Filippini found himself in the middle of a four-way split of fourth place with a 4.6-second run during the Thursday slack of the Silver State Stampede.

His share was a check worth $1,842, earning him the prestigious honor of the Nevada Top Gun — given annually to the highest-money earner from the state — taking home a hand-engraved Henry Golden Boy .22 rifle in memory of Walt Leberski and Mike Laughlin.

Cole Eiguren

Fruitland’s Cole Eiguren was named the All-Around Cowboy, competing in the tie-down roping and the team roping — earning a check on each run during the Thursday slack — winning a total of $1,608.

On his calf, he tallied a time of 10-flat — tying for 11th place and collecting $805.

In the team roping, Eiguren — heading for Tyler Eiguren — took 11th place with a time of 5.5 seconds for $803.

Riley Webb also competed in the tie-down roping and the team roping, earning $2,576 with a time of 8.9 seconds but did not place on both of his runs.

Carlee Otero

Although taking place at a PRCA-sanctioned rodeo, the largest check of the 2023 Stampede was claimed by a WPRA member.

In the barrel racing, Carlee Otero — of Laundesboro, Alabama — took the lead early in the Thursday slack.

Her time of 17.24 seconds lasted the remainder of the slack and three performances, earning a whopping $5,899.

Ryan Thibodeaux

Smooth is fast.

On Sunday, the second-to-last tie-down roper of the rodeo turned in the fastest time in the 111-year history of the oldest rodeo in Nevada.

Thibodeaux roped, flanked and tied his calf in 7.5 seconds — knocking down $4,829 — hitting the barrier, setting his run up well from the stirrup and blowing through his wraps with a silky, calm presence.

Tanner Tomlinson and Patrick Smith

Another arena record fell in the team roping for the second-consecutive year during the Friday performance.

Riding in the box, Angleton, Texas’ Tanner Tomlinson and Lipan, Texas’ Patrick Smith were chasing a 4.4-second run by Clay Smith and Coleby Payne from the Thursday slack.

With a good steer, Tomlinson nailed the start at the barrier and launched a quick throw over the latch and around the horns and shaped the animal fast for Smith — who laid a big in front of the feet and roped the legs on time and in the air.

When the flag dropped, the clock read 3.8 seconds — obliterating the previous Stampede record of 4.1 seconds set by Travis and Tyler Whitlow in the 2022 rodeo — giving Tomlinson and Smith $4,550 apiece in winnings.

Canyon Bass

Like a number of events, the bull riding champion was also decided Sunday in the third and final performance of the Stampede.

Johnson City, Texas’ Canyon Bass took full advantage of a bull spinning into his riding hand.

Aboard Frontier Rodeo’s Bad John, Bass was a bad man — working his free hand to the inside of the turn and opening up with his outside foot — nearly hitting the 90-mark with an 89.5-point ride for a $5,726 check.

Sage Newman

The rich get richer.

Entering the Stampede, Melstone, Montana’s Sage Newman was the No. 1 man in the world standings of the saddle bronc riding.

Following his ride on Sunday, he padded his position — earning $5,273 for an 87.5-point stamping of Frontier Rodeo’s Wolf Pup — despite undergoing some serious whiplash as the horse took Newman’s chin on nearly every jump toward the end of the ride.

Cole Reiner

In the bareback riding, Buffalo, Wyoming’s Cole Reiner spurred Championship Pro Rodeo’s Gander Goose for 85.5 points on Friday night for a $4,900 payday.

Tyler Ravenscroft, Riley Duvall and Jake Faulkner

In the steer wrestling, the top spot — shared by three cowboys — was set on three straight days.

On Thursday, Nenzel, Nebraska’s Tyler Ravenscroft turned in a time of 4.5 seconds during the slack.

Riley Duvall — of Checotah, Oklahoma — equaled the time in the Friday performance.

During the Saturday perf, Gooding, Idaho’s Jake Faulkner — the final competitor of the night — matched the pair of leaders with a 4.5 of his own.

Ravenscroft, Duvall and Faulkner were each awarded $2,908 for their efforts.

Stampede Results

All-around cowboy: Cole Eiguren, $1,608, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback riding: 1. Cole Reiner, 85.5 points on Championship Pro Rodeo’s Gander Goose, $4,900; 2. Ty Pope, 84, $3,756; 3. Leighton Berry, 83.5, $2,777; 4. Waylon Bourgeois, 79.5, $1,797; 5. Orin Larsen, 75.5, $1,143; 6. Darien Johnson, 73.5, $817; 7. Colton Clemens, 69, $653; no other qualified rides.

Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Riley Duvall, Jake Faulkner and Tyler Willis Ravenscroft, 4.5 seconds, $2,908 each; 4. (tie) Chet Boren, Hank Filippini, Gus Franzen and Denell Henderson, 4.6, $1,842 each; 8. (tie) Stephen Mullins and Landris White, 5.0, $1,260 each; 10. (tie) Kyler Dick and Gus Hansen, 5.1, $388 each.

Team roping: 1. Tanner Tomlinson/Patrick Smith, 3.8 seconds, $4,550 each; 2. (tie) Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira and Clay Smith/Coleby Payne, 4.4, $3,747 each; 4. (tie) Brodi Jones/Jake Freeland, Riley Kittle/Jace Helton and Clint Summers/Jake Long, 4.7, $2,498 each; 7. Keven Daniel/Travis Graves, 4.8, $1,874; 8. Cory Kidd V/Lane Mitchell, 4.9, $1,606; 9. Casey Thomas/Taylor Winn, 5.1, $1,338; 10. Billy Bob Brown/Kirby Blankenship, 5.4, $1,071; 11. Cole Eiguren/Tyler Eiguren, 5.5, $803; 12. Jeff Flenniken/Chase Tryan, 5.6, $535.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Sage Newman, 87.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Wolf Pup, $5,273; 2. (tie) Shorty Garrett and Parker Kempfer, 84, $3,516 each; 4. Sawyer Eirikson, 83.5, $1,934; 5. (tie) Traylin Martin and Tyrel Roberts, 82, $1,055 each; 7. Creighton Curley, 81.5, $703; 8. Brandon Lansford, 80.5, $527.

Tie-down roping: 1. Ryan Thibodeaux, 7.5 seconds, $4,829; 2. John Douch, 8.3, $4,185; 3. (tie) Monty Lewis, Matt Shiozawa and Stetson Vest, 8.8, $3,327 each; 6. Riley Mason Webb, 8.9, $2,576; 7. (tie) James Berry III and Ladd King, 9.1, $2,093 each; 9. Zack Jongbloed, 9.4, $1,610; 10. Bo Pickett, 9.8, $1,288; 11. Wyatt Muggli, 9.9, $1,127; 12. (tie) Cole Eiguren and Sy Felton, 10.0, $805 each; 14. Trampus Quarnberg, 10.2, $483; 15. Shane Hancock, 10.3, $322.

Barrel racing: 1. Carlee Otero, 17.24 seconds, $5,899; 2. Stevi Hillman, 17.35, $4,720; 3. Ilyssa Riley, 17.38, $3,835; 4. LaTricia Duke, 17.40, $2,950; 5. Kenna Kaminski, 17.44, $2,360; 6. Jennifer Kalafatic, 17.51, $1,770; 7. Jessi Wade, 17.56, $1,475; 8. Sarah Rau, 17.62, $1,327; 9. Tasha Welsh, 17.64, $1,180; 10. Jamie Olsen, 17.66, $1,032; 11. (tie) Natalie Bland and Donna Tippen, 17.67, $811 each; 13. Kailee Murdock, 17.71, $590; 14. (tie) Macee McAllister and Laura Mote, 17.73, $369 each.

Bull riding: * 1. Canyon Bass, 89.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Bad John, $5,726; 2. Tyler Taylor, 84.5, $4,489; 3. Brody Yeary, 77, $3,428; 4. Junior Souza, 75, $2,368; 5. Cole Hill, 72.5, $1,661; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

Total payoff: $189,995. Stock contractor: Frontier Rodeo. Sub-contractor: Championship Pro Rodeo. Rodeo secretary: Eva Chadwick. Officials: Monty Van Komen, Terry Carlon and Casey Vollin. Timers: Michele Wines and Natalie Lundell. Announcers: Scott Grover and Jody Carper. Specialty acts: John Harrison and Felix Santana. Bullfighters: Knox Dunn and Jimmy Lee. Clown/barrelman: John Harrison. Flankmen: Heath Stewart and Will O’Connell. Chute bosses: Boom Boom Burleson and Tom Neuens. Pickup men: John Lewis, Dusty Moore and Shawn Calhoun. Photographer: W.T. Bruce.