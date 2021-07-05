Finally! Bucks, Suns set for the NBA Finals after long waits

It’s a whole new setting for the 36-year-old Paul, who acknowledged one of the differences. Home teams usually practice at their training facility, but the workout on the eve of the NBA Finals is in the arena.

“It’s still basketball,” the point guard said. “I think we’re all locked in to the goal at hand.”

Milwaukee won a championship in 1971, so long ago that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was still known as Lew Alcindor when he and Oscar Robertson were perhaps the top tandem in the league. The Bucks had drafted Alcindor with the No. 1 pick in 1969 after winning a coin flip against the Suns.

The Bucks got back in 1974 but haven’t been seen in the finals since.

They have been closing in over the last few years. Milwaukee had the best record in the NBA in both 2018-19 and 2019-20 and was two games away from the NBA Finals in that first season. They came back better after acquiring guard Jrue Holiday before this season.

“To get these four wins is going to be difficult but really excited for it,” Holiday said.

The Suns had been going nowhere, not even making the playoffs since 2010. They were 19-63 just two seasons ago, tying for the second-worst record in the league.