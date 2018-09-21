AP

4. Bears' offensive diversity, Trubisky's trust in new WR1 means don't fear A-Rob-Peterson duel The Bears' offense is obviously a work in progress, but there are some early signals portending a bright fantasy outlook for their two biggest offseason acquisitions, Allen Robinson and Trey Burton. First and foremost, Allen Robinson not only looks healthy, he appears to be on the cusp of regaining his 2015 Pro Bowl form. And the way he's being used, regularly aligning in the slot, means A-Rob owners don't have to fear a potential shutdown courtesy of fellow Pro Bowler Patrick Peterson on Sunday. We still have him ranked rather conservatively at WR20 this week, but Robinson's biggest day as a Bear could be in the offing, after a few Mitch Trubisky prevented Robinson from already scoring would-be explosive touchdowns in each of his first two outings. There's a good chance that your rival fantasy owners aren't following the Bears as closely as we are. Although it's a bit early, it's never too early to mull trade possibilities if the situation calls for it. Fourteen pass catchers have attracted more targets through two games than Robinson. None of them switched teams, never mind doing so after ACL reconstruction. Robinson is a sleeping giant right now, and we'd be looking to get him on our squad if the need for a potential WR1 is real. Burton caught his first touchdown Monday night, a nifty shovel toss from Trubisky on a fun option play, and most of Twitter saw a missed opportunity by Trubisky to hit a wide-open Burton in the end zone in the opener. (Sensing a trend here with Mitch and missed opportunities?) We'll see whether the Bears can capitalize on another big chance Sunday, against a Cardinals 'D' with plenty of talent but also struggling linebackers who have already been exposed on touchdowns in the flats to Jordan Reed, Chris Thompson and Tyler Higbee.