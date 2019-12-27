Finally, Fields vs Lawrence: 'This is the future of the NFL'

The first connection between Fields and Lawrence is Ron Veal, who played quarterback at Arizona in the late 1980s and now lives in the Atlanta area.

Veal started working with young quarterbacks in 2002. The personal QB business has boomed since then and created some superstar coaches who attract and seek out players with blue-chip potential. That’s not Veal. He is now part of a group of trainers called the Quarterback Collective and he trains up-and-coming passers of all kinds as a side gig to firefighting.

“Some other quarterback coaches, they brand themselves better,” Field said. “He doesn’t really care about all the glamour. He just wants to see the guys that he trains have success.”

That seems to be a perfect match for two prodigies whose priorities were self-improvement, not the spotlight.

Veal began working with Fields when he was in sixth grade and Lawrence when he was in seventh. Mostly, their sessions were one-on-one with Veal, but at least once Lawrence came to Fields’ high school for a joint session before both went off to college. It was not particularly eventful for either quarterback. Instead of sizing up each other, they were more interested in going about the business of getting better.