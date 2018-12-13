Fantasy Football: Week 15 QB rankings

If Andrew Luck is the Comeback Player of the Year, and it's hardly a foregone conclusion in a season with an unusual number of deserving candidates — in the AFC South alone — Dak Prescott should at least be a candidate for Comeback Player of the second half of the Year, you know, if such an award existed.
Call it the Amari Cooper effect, if you must, but the fact is that Prescott is QB5 overall in the six games since the arrival of his new WR1, averaging 3.5 more points (19.0) than he did from Weeks 1-8, when he was QB23. After a woeful two-plus quarters Sunday vs. Philly, Prescott hooked up with Cooper on pair of long TDs, then the game-winner in overtime, en route to a career-high 455 passing yards.
Luck mostly has played exceptional all season, save for a clunker in Indy's Week 13 shutout in Jacksonville, which he responded to last week by throwing for 399 yards and two TDs in snapping Houston's NFL-leading 9-game win streak. After a year away with a shoulder injury, Luck looks as good as ever, and his own WR1, T.Y. Hilton, is on a pace nearly as torrid as Cooper's, with a league-high 556 receiving yards over the past month.
Indeed, the comeback kids, coming off massive divisional wins, and their soaring go-to receivers collide Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, and we've got both ranked as sturdy QB1s in semifinals week.
1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs vs. Chargers
2. Drew Brees, Saints at Panthers
3. Jared Goff, Rams vs. Eagles
4. Andrew Luck, Colts vs. Cowboys
5. Philip Rivers, Chargers at Chiefs
6. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers vs. Patriots
7. Deshaun Watson, Texans at Jets
8. Matt Ryan, Falcons vs. Cardinals
9. Dak Prescott, Cowboys at Colts
10. Aaron Rodgers, Packers at Bears
11. Cam Newton, Panthers vs. Saints
12. Russell Wilson, Seahawks at 49ers
13. Tom Brady, Patriots at Steelers
14. Baker Mayfield, Browns at Broncos
15. Kirk Cousins, Vikings vs. Dolphins
16. Lamar Jackson, Ravens vs. Bucs
17. Josh Allen, Bills vs. Lions
18. Jameis Winston, Bucs at Ravens
19. Derek Carr, Raiders at Bengals
20. Case Keenum, Broncos vs. Browns
21. Nick Mullens, 49ers vs. Seahawks
22. Jeff Driskel, Bengals vs. Raiders
23. Cody Kessler, Jaguars vs. Washington
24. Josh Rosen, Cardinals at Falcons
25. Nick Foles, Eagles at Rams
