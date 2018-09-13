Subscribe for 33¢ / day
What did we learn about RB timeshares in Week 1? The Broncos, Ravens, Jets and Seahawks, among others, appeared to favor that approach, while the Panthers and Steelers were certainly comfortable leaving much of their heavy lifting to one dude.

We discussed James Conner in this space a week ago, where we incorrectly said he was unlikely to produce a Le'Veon Bell-like stat line. For that we apologize. We can't wait to see if he'll do it again.

But what about the Panthers' Christian McCaffrey, who played 85 percent of the offensive snaps in a game in which Carolina not only never trailed but led by two possessions roughly half the time. McCaffrey, who finished with 95 yards from scrimmage on 16 touches against a tough Dallas 'D,' now visits Atlanta, where the young Falcons are reeling a bit without Keanu Neal and Deion Jones.

McCaffrey attracted a game-high nine targets Sunday, parlaying them into 6-45 receiving, and could be in line for at least that many more chances in Week 2. The Falcons permitted a league-high 107 RB receptions last season and return pretty much the same personnel, save merely for their best coverage linebacker, the speedy Jones. McCaffrey also had 66 rushing yards in his first Falcons meeting, which happened to be his high-water mark as a rookie.

Whether the Falcons figure out their maddening offensive issues could determine the outcome of this game. Regardless of the game script, McCaffrey appears locked into the kind of role that should routinely produce better results than we saw vs. Dallas, beginning this weekend in an alluring matchup.

1. Alvin Kamara, Saints vs. Browns

2. Todd Gurley, Rams vs. Cardinals

3. Melvin Gordon, Chargers at Bills

4. David Johnson, Cardinals at Rams

5. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys vs. Giants

6. James Conner, Steelers vs. Chiefs

7. Jordan Howard, Bears vs. Seahawks

8. Kareem Hunt, Chiefs at Steelers

9. Lamar Miller, Texans at Titans

10. Dalvin Cook, Vikings at Packers

11. Saquon Barkley, Giants at Cowboys

12. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers at Falcons

13. Jay Ajayi, Eagles at Buccaneers

14. Adrian Peterson, Washington vs. Colts

15. Carlos Hyde, Browns at Saints

16. Joe Mixon, Bengals vs. Ravens

17. Chris Thompson, Washington vs. Colts

18. Alex Collins, Ravens at Bengals

19. Royce Freeman, Broncos vs. Raiders

20. LeSean McCoy, Bills vs. Chargers

21. Tevin Coleman, Falcons vs. Panthers

22. Kenyan Drake, Dolphins at Jets

23. Marshawn Lynch, Raiders at Broncos

24. Dion Lewis, Titans vs. Texans

25. Isaiah Crowell, Jets vs. Dolphins

26. T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars vs. Patriots

27. James White, Patriots at Jaguars

28. Derrick Henry, Titans vs. Texans

29. Chris Carson, Seahawks at Bears

30. Peyton Barber, Bucs vs. Eagles

31. Jamaal Williams, Packers vs. Vikings

32. Bilal Powell, Jets vs. Dolphins

33. Matt Breida, 49ers vs. Lions

34. Alfred Morris, 49ers vs. Lions

35. Kerryon Johnson, Lions at 49ers

36. Sony Michel, Patriots at Jaguars

37. Phillip Lindsay, Broncos vs. Raiders

38. Austin Ekeler, Chargers at Bills

39. Tarik Cohen, Bears vs. Seahawks

40. Theo Riddick, Lions at 49ers

41. Corey Clement, Eagles at Buccaneers

42. Giovani Bernard, Bengals at Ravens

43. Jordan Wilkins, Colts at Washington

44. Latavius Murray, Vikings at Packers

45. Corey Grant, Jaguars vs. Patriots

46. Nyheim Hines, Colts at Washington

47. Duke Johnson, Browns at Saints

48. Nick Chubb, Browns at Saints

49. Javorious Allen, Ravens at Bengals

50. Chase Edmonds, Cardinals at Rams

Not listed because of injury: Leonard Fournette, Devonta Freeman, Rex Burkhead, Marlon Mack



