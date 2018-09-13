What did we learn about RB timeshares in Week 1? The Broncos, Ravens, Jets and Seahawks, among others, appeared to favor that approach, while the Panthers and Steelers were certainly comfortable leaving much of their heavy lifting to one dude.
We discussed James Conner in this space a week ago, where we incorrectly said he was unlikely to produce a Le'Veon Bell-like stat line. For that we apologize. We can't wait to see if he'll do it again.
But what about the Panthers' Christian McCaffrey, who played 85 percent of the offensive snaps in a game in which Carolina not only never trailed but led by two possessions roughly half the time. McCaffrey, who finished with 95 yards from scrimmage on 16 touches against a tough Dallas 'D,' now visits Atlanta, where the young Falcons are reeling a bit without Keanu Neal and Deion Jones.
McCaffrey attracted a game-high nine targets Sunday, parlaying them into 6-45 receiving, and could be in line for at least that many more chances in Week 2. The Falcons permitted a league-high 107 RB receptions last season and return pretty much the same personnel, save merely for their best coverage linebacker, the speedy Jones. McCaffrey also had 66 rushing yards in his first Falcons meeting, which happened to be his high-water mark as a rookie.
Whether the Falcons figure out their maddening offensive issues could determine the outcome of this game. Regardless of the game script, McCaffrey appears locked into the kind of role that should routinely produce better results than we saw vs. Dallas, beginning this weekend in an alluring matchup.
1. Alvin Kamara, Saints vs. Browns
2. Todd Gurley, Rams vs. Cardinals
3. Melvin Gordon, Chargers at Bills
4. David Johnson, Cardinals at Rams
5. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys vs. Giants
6. James Conner, Steelers vs. Chiefs
7. Jordan Howard, Bears vs. Seahawks
8. Kareem Hunt, Chiefs at Steelers
9. Lamar Miller, Texans at Titans
10. Dalvin Cook, Vikings at Packers
11. Saquon Barkley, Giants at Cowboys
12. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers at Falcons
13. Jay Ajayi, Eagles at Buccaneers
14. Adrian Peterson, Washington vs. Colts
15. Carlos Hyde, Browns at Saints
16. Joe Mixon, Bengals vs. Ravens
17. Chris Thompson, Washington vs. Colts
18. Alex Collins, Ravens at Bengals
19. Royce Freeman, Broncos vs. Raiders
20. LeSean McCoy, Bills vs. Chargers
21. Tevin Coleman, Falcons vs. Panthers
22. Kenyan Drake, Dolphins at Jets
23. Marshawn Lynch, Raiders at Broncos
24. Dion Lewis, Titans vs. Texans
25. Isaiah Crowell, Jets vs. Dolphins
26. T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars vs. Patriots
27. James White, Patriots at Jaguars
28. Derrick Henry, Titans vs. Texans
29. Chris Carson, Seahawks at Bears
30. Peyton Barber, Bucs vs. Eagles
31. Jamaal Williams, Packers vs. Vikings
32. Bilal Powell, Jets vs. Dolphins
33. Matt Breida, 49ers vs. Lions
34. Alfred Morris, 49ers vs. Lions
35. Kerryon Johnson, Lions at 49ers
36. Sony Michel, Patriots at Jaguars
37. Phillip Lindsay, Broncos vs. Raiders
38. Austin Ekeler, Chargers at Bills
39. Tarik Cohen, Bears vs. Seahawks
40. Theo Riddick, Lions at 49ers
41. Corey Clement, Eagles at Buccaneers
42. Giovani Bernard, Bengals at Ravens
43. Jordan Wilkins, Colts at Washington
44. Latavius Murray, Vikings at Packers
45. Corey Grant, Jaguars vs. Patriots
46. Nyheim Hines, Colts at Washington
47. Duke Johnson, Browns at Saints
48. Nick Chubb, Browns at Saints
49. Javorious Allen, Ravens at Bengals
50. Chase Edmonds, Cardinals at Rams
Not listed because of injury: Leonard Fournette, Devonta Freeman, Rex Burkhead, Marlon Mack
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.