Subscribe for 33¢ / day
USA TODAY Sports photo of Raiders TE Jared Cook

USA TODAY Sports photo of Raiders TE Jared Cook
TownNews.com Content Exchange

Can we just get a mulligan on the start of fantasy season at the TE position?

With all due respect to Jared Cook and Will Dissly, amazingly the week's two leading scorers at the position, what a nightmare of a Week 1.

Greg Olsen (broken foot) and Delanie Walker (shredded ankle) could be done for the year, the latter almost assuredly.

Travis Kelce and Jimmy Graham were blanked. Trey Burton, Evan Engram and David Njoku were held below two points each. And that, my friends, accounts for nearly 60 percent of PFW's TE1s in Week 1.

It wasn't all doom and gloom, as Jordan Reed, George Kittle and Jack Doyle flashed feature ability in their respective offenses. The rest, though? Woof.

Will it get better? Kelce tends to get shut out once annually, so don't go panicking about your second- or third-round fantasy investment just yet. We also have to believe Graham, Burton and Engram will pick up the slack as they continue growing into their new offenses. Njoku? He was on the field nearly 90 percent of the time, saw seven targets and now heads to New Orleans, where the Saints are still trying to figure out where exactly Ryan Fitzpatrick pulled that out of.

But what about Week 1's heroes, Cook and Dissly? Not to dis the Seahawks' rookie, but at least Cook has a track record, even if it's woefully inconsistent. And he also has a coach who loves all 30-somethings but especially his 31-year-old tight end whose nine grabs and 180 yards vs. the Rams both were career highs. And now he gets Denver's 'D,' one of two a year ago to surrender 900-plus yards and at least eight touchdowns to the position — albeit only 4-48 combined in two matchups with Cook — and the group that just put Dissly on the radar.

1. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots at Jaguars

2. Travis Kelce, Chiefs at Steelers

3. Jordan Reed, Washington vs. Colts

4. Zach Ertz, Eagles at Bucs

5. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings at Packers

6. George Kittle, 49ers vs. Lions

7. Evan Engram, Giants at Cowboys

8. Jimmy Graham, Packers vs. Vikings

9. Jared Cook, Raiders at Broncos

10. Tyler Eifert, Bengals vs. Ravens

11. Benjamin Watson, Saints vs. Browns

12. Jack Doyle, Colts at Washington

13. Trey Burton, Bears vs. Seahawks

14. O.J. Howard, Bucs vs. Eagles

15. David Njoku, Browns at Saints

16. Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals at Rams

17. Mike Gesicki, Dolphins at Jets

18. Will Dissly, Seahawks at Bears

19. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jaguars vs. Patriots

20. Eric Ebron, Colts at Washington

Visit ProFootballWeekly.com | View Latest E-Edition

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

This article originally ran on profootballweekly.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments