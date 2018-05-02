Following the draft I always like to sit back and let things settle a little before I start to analyze different clubs' classes. Having been in over 30 draft rooms over the course of my career, I know far too well how much time and energy goes into each club's draft preparation. After the draft is completed there isn’t a team in the NFL that doesn’t feel they had a good draft — regardless of what analysts say. That being said, a team that I feel did really well is the Denver Broncos, whose first seven picks were as good as any club's in the NFL.
Bradley Chubb – DE
The consensus best defensive player in the draft — and there were many (including me) who had him as the best player in the draft. Having Chubb line up across from Von Miller will be lethal. Offensive coordinators will have a difficult time figuring out how to block that duo. An added bonus is that Denver may be able to move Shane Ray for either a high draft choice or for a player in an area where the Broncos still feel they need an upgrade.
Courtland Sutton – WR
Sutton was easily one of the best wide receivers in this draft. He was considered a legitimate first-round talent. Granted, he still is raw in that he ran a limited route tree at SMU, but the talent is there for him to be a big-time receiver. Denver’s quarterbacks got better with a receiver like Sutton
Royce Freeman – RB
Freeman was one of my favorite backs in this draft. He is a complete back, capable of playing every down if needed. He plays faster than he times, has top instincts, runs with power, and can make people miss. Freeman’s production is as good as any back in this draft, with over 5,000 yards rushing, 79 receptions and 64 touchdowns. Like most running backs coming out of college, Freeman needs work with his pass blocking, but he has shown a strong willingness to block — and that is half the battle.
Isaac Yiadom – DC
The Broncos had a huge need at corner after they lost Aqib Talib in free agency. Yiadom may not be ready to start as a rookie, but he should become a starter in Year Two. He is best as a press-cover guy with his height, length and feet. He still needs to improve with his zone skills.
Josey Jewell – LB
Jewell is an instinctive playmaker who plays the pass and run equally well. While he may not time fast, and that is why he lasted until late in the fourth, Jewell plays fast. He should be a quality backup as a rookie and will become a starter down the road.
DaeSean Hamilton – WR
Hamilton is the wide receiver version of Jewell. He runs great routes and has very good hands — he just doesn’t time that well. Because he plays a stop-watch driven position, an average time dropped Hamilton's stock. Forget the speed — this guy can play!
Troy Fumagalli – TE
Fumagalli is one of the better blocking tight ends in this draft. Following the combine, he had arm surgery to correct a problem from an old injury — and that will cost him some time during OTAs — but he should be good to go once camp opens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.