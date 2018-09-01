The league will make no fewer than 1,184 combined transactions this weekend as 32 clubs pare their rosters from 90 to 53. Most of them mark the end of lifelong dreams of playing in the NFL.
Unfortunately, most of their names also aren't recognizable to casual NFL fans, unlike the recent Day 1 and Day 2 draft picks below, many of them surprise subtactions:
Bills WR Corey Coleman: If we thought the low point for Coleman, the first wideout selected in the 2016 draft (No. 15 overall), was being traded under the 'Hard Knocks' bright lights, he's now been waived by Buffalo (per ESPN's Adam Schefter), which for our money has the NFL's worst group of pass catchers.
Moreover, the Bills parted with a seventh-rounder in 2020 and picked up Coleman's $1.6 million cap hit for what ultimately becomes a two-week failed audition. Just brutal. Rest assured, Coleman's demise won't help the Baylor WR narrative (or help Josh Allen survive in one of the worst QB incubators in recent memory).
Ravens WR Breshad Perriman: The writing has been on the wall here since Ozzie Newsome completely revamped perhaps the NFL's worst WR corps from a year ago with the vet signings of Michael Crabtree, John Brown and Michael Campanaro, among others.
Perriman, whom Baltimore waived Saturday according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley, was among the most impressive athletes off the hoof in the 2015 draft class, where he was taken at No. 26 overall out of UCF. Yet following a lost rookie season because of a knee injury, he continued to struggle with injuries but more so inconsistent hands and route running.
Perriman, 24, finishes his Baltimore tenure with 43 catches for 576 yards (13.4 YPC) and three touchdowns among his 27 appearances (four starts). One of the biggest busts ever in Baltimore, he's the first Ravens first-rounder not to last the duration of his rookie contract in the franchise's 23-year history, per Hensley.
Colts S T.J. Green: A classic case of valuing athleticism over football ability, not unlike the Raiders did last April in Round Two with fellow recently-waived S Obi Melifonwu, ex-Colts GM Ryan Grigson became enamored by Green's spectacular workout at the NFL scouting combine and pounced on him with the 57th overall pick in 2016.
We already saw how that worked out for Grigson, now on his second team since being fired in Indy last offseason, and Green can only hope to get scooped up as quickly after tallying three passes defensed and 88 tackles in 11 starts with the Colts.
Panthers DE Daeshon Hall: Former GM Dave Gettleman traded up to No. 77 overall in 2017 to draft Hall, the other half of Texas A&M's frightening bookend pairing alongside Myles Garrett. Hall has terrific length among other enviable pass-rush traits but arrived to the NFL raw and spent much of his rookie season on I.R. with a knee injury.
It'll surprise no one if (or maybe when) Gettleman, now the GM of the Giants who dealt Jason Pierre-Paul this spring, utilizes their valuable No. 2 waiver slot to get another look at Hall.
Jets TE Clive Walford: Originally selected in the third round by the Raiders in 2015, Walford was released in March as the footnote in the Marquette King ouster. He was quickly signed by New York, whose TE situation had been, well, nothing short of grotesque before Austin Seferian-Jenkins' one-and-done campaign with Gang Green last year. But Walford, an athletic move tight end who averaged 31 catches and three TDs in his first two seasons, couldn't establish himself in an anoymous and unproven group that includes Eric Tomlinson, Jordan Leggett and fourth-round rookie Chris Herndon.
