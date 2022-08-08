Peterson named preseason All-American by Pro Football Network

RENO -- Nevada fifth-year defensive tackle Dom Peterson was named to Pro Football Network's Preseason All-America Third Team Monday morning.
It is the second major preseason honor for Peterson, who was named a candidate for the Bednarik Award last week.
The PFN College Football All-Americans are presented with an inside look at who PFN's team of national analysts, college football local evaluators, and NFL Draft scouts all think are the top players at each position across the country. Differing from the national landscape, the PFN All-American lists take into consideration not only what a player has accomplished to date, but looks forward with what it expects to see based on the growth of the athlete's career. Both Group of 5 and Power-5 schools were equally nominated and discussed by the PFN team of analysts.
Over his Nevada career, Peterson has made 151 total tackles, including 42.5 tackles for loss and 22.0 sacks, which rank fifth and tied for third, respectively, in program history.
Nevada, with first-year head coach Ken Wilson at the helm, opens the campaign Aug. 27 at New Mexico State. The Pack's home opener is set for the following week, Saturday, Sept. 3, at 2:30 p.m. against Texas State.
Season tickets for the 2022 campaign, with six home games including Mountain West matchups with Colorado State (Oct. 7), San Diego State (Oct. 22), Boise State (Nov. 12), and Fresno State (Nov. 19) are available at MyNevadaTickets.com.