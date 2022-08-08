 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Peterson named preseason All-American by Pro Football Network

  • 0
University of Nevada

RENO -- Nevada fifth-year defensive tackle Dom Peterson was named to Pro Football Network's Preseason All-America Third Team Monday morning.

It is the second major preseason honor for Peterson, who was named a candidate for the Bednarik Award last week.

The PFN College Football All-Americans are presented with an inside look at who PFN's team of national analysts, college football local evaluators, and NFL Draft scouts all think are the top players at each position across the country. Differing from the national landscape, the PFN All-American lists take into consideration not only what a player has accomplished to date, but looks forward with what it expects to see based on the growth of the athlete's career. Both Group of 5 and Power-5 schools were equally nominated and discussed by the PFN team of analysts.

Over his Nevada career, Peterson has made 151 total tackles, including 42.5 tackles for loss and 22.0 sacks, which rank fifth and tied for third, respectively, in program history.

People are also reading…

Nevada, with first-year head coach Ken Wilson at the helm, opens the campaign Aug. 27 at New Mexico State. The Pack's home opener is set for the following week, Saturday, Sept. 3, at 2:30 p.m. against Texas State.

Season tickets for the 2022 campaign, with six home games including Mountain West matchups with Colorado State (Oct. 7), San Diego State (Oct. 22), Boise State (Nov. 12), and Fresno State (Nov. 19) are available at MyNevadaTickets.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cardinals sign OT D.J. Humphries to new contract through '25

Cardinals sign OT D.J. Humphries to new contract through '25

The Arizona Cardinals have signed starting left tackle D.J. Humphries to a new contract that will keep him with the team through the 2025 season. The dependable veteran made his first Pro Bowl last season and has started 48 of 49 regular-season games over the past three seasons. He also has an important job, protecting franchise quarterback Kyler Murray's blind side. The 6-foot-5, 307-pounder helped Arizona’s offense finish in the NFL’s top 10 in passing yards (4,619), rushing yards (2,076) and rushing touchdowns (23). He’s been a team captain in each of the past two seasons.

Season-ending debacle motivates Colts in return to pads

Season-ending debacle motivates Colts in return to pads

The Indianapolis Colts put on their helmets and pads and got back to football one week after reporting to training camp. It was the first full practice for coach Frank Reich's team since an inexplicable, season-ending loss at Jacksonville knocked Indy out of the playoffs. The lingering thoughts from that debacle provided motivation throughout the offseason. And now the Colts hope to make sure it doesn't happen again.

Step by step: Herbert focusing on footwork going into Year 3

Step by step: Herbert focusing on footwork going into Year 3

Despite being the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2020 and then reaching the Pro Bowl last season, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert still has room to improve going into his third season. Herbert is focused his footwork. He made it a major focus of his offseason program and has continued to hone in on it during the first week of training camp. Even with getting up to speed with a new offense, Herbert was one of the league’s top quarterbacks last season. He tied Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady for most 300-yard games (nine), was second in completions (443) and passing yards (5,104), and third in passing touchdowns with 38.

Arizona WR Marquise Brown charged with criminal speeding

Arizona WR Marquise Brown charged with criminal speeding

Arizona Cardinals receiver Marquise Brown has been arrested and charged with criminal speeding. Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves confirmed Brown was arrested in north Phoenix and booked in the Maricopa County Jail. No other details were immediately available. Brown was acquired in a draft-day deal with the Baltimore Ravens and is expected to play a big role in Arizona’s offense, especially during the first six weeks when three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins is out because of a suspension.

Panthers' Horn returns, has chance to be a 'special player'

Panthers' Horn returns, has chance to be a 'special player'

Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn beamed with pride watching his girlfriend Brea Beal cut down the nets this past spring after the South Carolina women’s basketball team won the NCAA championship. Now Horn wants to feel that same euphoria himself as the Gamecocks star point guard by winning a Super Bowl. First though Horn has to get back on the field. He missed 14 games last season with a broken foot and has been limited so far in training camp because of soreness in the foot. When healthy, Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Horn has the ability to be a “special player” in the NFL.

Raiders give McDaniels happy homecoming, beat Jaguars 27-11

Raiders give McDaniels happy homecoming, beat Jaguars 27-11

Josh Jacobs and rookie Zamir White ran well on a rain-soaked field and the Raiders routed Jacksonville 27-11 in the Hall of Fame game Thursday night, spoiling coach Doug Pederson’s first game with the Jaguars. Derek Carr and Davante Adams warmed up but they didn’t get a chance to play their first game together since Fresno State. Carr, the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback, and Adams, the All-Pro receiver acquired in blockbuster trade with Green Bay, were among many starters who sat out for both teams. Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence wore a backward cap on the sideline while third-string quarterback Jake Luton was started. The NFL’s first preseason game began 40 minutes late due to severe weather that forced fans to seek shelter.

Vikings' Cousins using summer tennis for in-season agility

Vikings' Cousins using summer tennis for in-season agility

Kirk Cousins was looking for more variety and more fun in his offseason training a few years ago when he developed a deep appreciation for a different sport. Pickup basketball posed too strong of a sprained-ankle risk. He turned to the tennis court for inspiration and invigoration. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback soon learned that 14-time major singles title winner Pete Sampras once threw a football to warm up for matches. That further entrenched Cousins’ belief that he found the right activity. He says he believes playing tennis helps his agility on the field.

Jags' Etienne completes comeback by getting leveled in camp

Jags' Etienne completes comeback by getting leveled in camp

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne feels like he's finally back. It took Etienne getting leveled during a live tackling drill in training camp for him to feel like he's completed his return from a foot injury that ended his rookie year last August. Safety Andre Cisco dropped Etienne on the opening play of a lengthy stretch of live reps. Etienne easily could have stepped out of bounds. But the second-year pro wanted — and maybe needed the contact. He insists he enjoyed it. It had been a long time in the making.

Pats rookie Strange holding his own in first NFL camp

Pats rookie Strange holding his own in first NFL camp

Cole Strange entered his first NFL training camp focused only on learning as much as he could and not trying to set any defined expectations. So far it's paying off. The Patriots' surprise first-round pick out of Tennessee-Chattanooga, he has been impressive over the first three days of padded practices, standing out on an offensive line that has struggled. He's picked up his assignments well and held his own opposite starting defensive lineman Christian Barmore. Coach Bill Belichick cautions that Strange has got a long way to go. But it appears Strange is on track to fill the starting left guard role that opened following Ted Karras' departure in free agency.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News