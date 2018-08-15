PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have claimed defensive lineman Albert Havili off waivers, and also signed fullback Sam Rogers.
Havili was claimed on Wednesday, a day after he was waived by the Los Angeles Chargers. He's an undrafted rookie free agent, who played college at Eastern Washington.
Rogers has yet to appear in an NFL game since being selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the sixth round of the 2017 draft. He spent last season on the Rams practice squad, and was cut by the team in May.
The Bills freed room on their roster by designating defensive tackle Marquavius Lewis and fullback Zach Olstad as waived/injured.
