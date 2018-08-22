NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL Competition Committee has recommended not making any changes to the helmet rule approved by owners in the offseason, which means instant replay use for officials will not be instituted for such calls.
After members of the powerful committee held a conference call Wednesday, football operations chief Troy Vincent noted there would be no alterations. Vincent said the feedback after two weeks of preseason games was reviewed and "the committee resolved that there will be no changes ... "
"The committee also determined that inadvertent or incidental contact with the helmet and/or facemask is not a foul," Vincent said.
Vincent added that as players, coaches and officials adjust to the rule, the league will provide more feedback and examples of incorrect calls.
Players on both sides of the ball have expressed confusion about the rule that prohibits lowering the helmet to make contact anywhere on an opponent, and also are concerned that officials can't be consistent whistling such penalties.
