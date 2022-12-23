Return on investment: Jones 4th Team All-MWC

Utah State's Cooper Jones, right, returns a punt against Boise State on Nov. 25, 2022, at Albertsons Stadium, in Boise, Idaho. Jones was named a 4th-Team All-Conference special teams returner for the Mountain West Conference.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Utah State's Cooper Jones is shown on the sideline during a game against Boise State on Nov. 25, 2022, at Albertsons Stadium.
LOGAN, Utah — On Aug. 26, Elko’s Cooper Jones — now a senior at Utah State University — was placed on full scholarship by head coach Blake Anderson.
“They put me on scholarship the day before the first game of the season,” Jones said. “I actually didn’t know even know I was the starting punt returner until the day of the game.”
Jones has given the Aggies a good return — with returns — on their investment.
He was recently named a 4th-Team All-Conference special teams returner for the Mountain West Conference.
With 19 returns, Jones led the MWC and ranked 30th in the nation — finishing third in the conference with 130 punt return yards and fourth in average at 6.8 yards per attempt.
He recorded a season-best 40 yards in punt returns on four attempts against UNLV, also posting three kick returns for 39 yards against the Rebels — including a long of 30 yards — accounting for 79 yards of special teams yardage.
His longest punt return of the year was an 18-yarder in a three-return, 25-yard total versus BYU.
“It’s been a long, long journey — my time at Utah State. Looking back, it’s kind of surreal,” Jones said. “I always knew that I could do it if got a chance. But, it feels great to do what I have always wanted to do since I was a little kid.”
Jones — despite being a senior — still has a season of eligibility remaining due to a super-senior year that was granted by the NCAA to athletes who endured the COVID seasons.
First Responder Bowl
Utah State (6-6 overall, 5-3 in MWC) will square off with Memphis (6-6 overall, 3-5 in American Athletic Conference) in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, at the Gerald J. Ford Stadium, on the SMU campus, in Dallas — the game broadcast live on ESPN and the ESPN app.
Junior Season
As a junior, Jones dressed out for all of Utah State’s homes games and was put on the travel roster “three or four games into the season.”
He earned a starting spot on special teams as a blocker and played in eight contests.
Sophomore Season
Jones’ sophomore season of collegiate ball — his first at Utah State — he made his Division-I debut against Air Force on Dec. 3, 2020.
In total, he dressed for three ballgames against Fresno State, Air Force and New Mexico.
Freshman Season
While at Butte College (Oroville, California), Jones was named the program’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player for the 2019 season.
In 21 punt returns, Jones returned the boots a total of 239 yards — including a long of 43 yards during a 37-20 victory over Shasta on Nov. 16, 2019 — averaging 11.4 yards per return.
Against Shasta College, he tallied a season-high 92 yards on three punt returns.
In total, he returned three kickoffs for 64 yards.
In the first game of his collegiate career, he hauled in a 13-yard touchdown pass on a post pattern in a 46-10 rout of San Joaquin Delta.
Photo Illustrations of Cooper Jones — Utah State Aggies at Boise State Broncos — Nov. 25, 2022 — Albertsons Stadium
