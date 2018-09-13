Pro Football Weekly GM Hub Arkush and senior editor Bob LeGere debate whether a young Bears team is equipped to rebound in the home opener from painful loss to Packers.
ARKUSH: Bob, I'm guessing we've covered well over 1,000 Chicago Bears games between us, and I can't remember a collapse quite as epic as the one the boys authored last Sunday night in Green Bay. There's nothing to be gained by beating our readers or ourselves over the head with any more of the pain and frustration of that one, and I have no interest in trying to dredge up other old wounds that might match or surpass it.
But it does seem relevant to ask questions based on what we've seen of this new regime and relatively new roster: Is this group built to bounce back with a vengeance and put together two halves against Seattle like the first half we watched last Sunday night? Or are they still so young and inexperienced we should be battening down the hatches to steel ourselves for more of the same from another one of the game's elite QBs in Russell Wilson?
LeGERE: Hub, I believe there are several factors favoring a Bears snap back vs. the Seahawks. First off, it’s the home opener, and as disappointed as the fans are, I think they’ll have long forgotten the Green Bay collapse and give the home team a huge boost. Second, it’s another primetime affair, so the Bears know they have an ideal opportunity to atone and show a national audience they’re better than what they showed in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field. Third, I think they can take solace in the knowledge that Aaron Rodgers — one of the best ever to play the game — beat them. Fourth, I don’t believe the positive vibe that Matt Nagy has infused this team with will be diminished by one poor performance, as deflating as it was.
Lastly, Khalil Mack will be even better with one more week in the system, Roquan Smith will be better with an additional week of practice and another week removed from his hamstring injury and Leonard Floyd will be more comfortable playing with the protective club on his injured right hand.
ARKUSH: All great points, no argument here. And please allow me to add another that favors the defense. While the Packers offensive line entered the opener with some real questions from guard-to-guard and that was born out in the first half, compared to the mess in front of Wilson in Seattle, the Pack's front is the Great Wall of China.
We are practically guaranteed a big night and maybe a huge one from Mack, Hicks, Robertson-Harris and company. But Wilson may be the best in the game after Rodgers at eluding the rush, improvising and making plays, and if there's another momentum shift for any reason Monday night, I'm just not sure if Mitch Trubisky is ready yet or even capable of responding better than he did at Lambeau. I guess it’s the great unknown of how his teammates and coaches will react if Trubisky isn't ready that troubles me?
LEGERE: Wilson truly is a magician when it comes to escaping trouble. There’s no doubt in my mind the Bears will pressure him — but will they be able to get him on the ground? I think he’s even better than Rodgers at avoiding danger and creating a big play from what appears to be a disastrous situation.
As for Trubisky, he demonstrated in the second half that he is still very much a work in progress and he will experience many more growing pains in the future. That’s not what Bears fans want to hear, and that doesn’t mean Trubisky won’t eventually become a great NFL quarterback, but he isn’t one now.
