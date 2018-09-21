AP

3. What to do with Aaron Jones? We can only say for sure that Jones will be active — as in he'll dress in his 2018 debut after the two-game suspension. We can surmise that in spite of Jamaal Williams' excellent work in pass pro, his 31 score-less carries for 106 yards (and 12 yards on four catches) should incentivize Mike McCarthy to quickly assimilate his most electric back in Jones. And it's at least worth noting that Jones, after failing to collect a touch in his first three games as a rookie, commanded at least 20 of them twice over the next month, when he showed game-changing ability in monster performances against Dallas and vs. the Saints. Washington has the elements to be very stout defensively but has been run on a bit through two weeks. It's probably too risky to throw Jones in your lineup before we get at least one look at his role in the offense, but we expect it to be significant. We might even scan our leagues to see where Jones is at and whether a trade offer could make some sense. He's that exciting, and the Packers' arrow on offense is pointing up.