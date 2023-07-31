ELKO — The annual Elko Senior Olympic Games gave members of the community 50 and up a chance to prove age was just a number and to showcase their athleticism.

The games are made up of more than 15 events ranging from the typical such as track and field or cycling to the more fun and casual like bowling and cornhole. The Senior Games provide an environment to the older demographic that doesn’t have as many other opportunities to involve themselves in recreational sports, especially in Elko.

“We have a lot of fun each year doing it. The people that come to compete really enjoy it, and it’s just a fun weekend,” said Jenny Eckert, who plans and runs the Senior Games. While the local talent and athleticism is strong, the Elko games bring in more than just local competitors; people from all over Nevada as well as neighboring states come out to compete.

“It’s so great this event just brings them in from all over,” said Eckert.

Bill Oberding is one of the many who travel in for the games. He and his two sons who are now old enough to compete alongside him come up from Reno each year. Oberding only competed in seven events this year — all in track and field — but is a Senior Olympic legend.

Oberding teaches physical fitness at retirement and assisted-living homes.

“They’re 80-90 years old and I like to be someone they look up to and that’s why I like to do this,” he said.

Oberding is one of the many who use the Senior Olympics to prove to himself and others that they’ve still got it.

“I hold the record for all the different age divisions in almost all of the events I compete in,” he said.

He has held the national record for the softball throw and held the fifth fastest time in the world for the 50-meter dash when he was 70. “When I was younger,” said Oberding, who is now 74 and has endured various injuries in recent years.

Oberding used to compete in 10 Senior Games each year, including the World Senior Games in St. George, Utah, but sticks closer to home now competing in state, unless of course his times qualify him for the World Games.

50 countries are represented at the World Games, and over 9,000 athletes go to compete.

The Elko Games aren’t quite that intense and not all of the competitors are at Oberding’s level. A lot of the athletes are locals like Alvin and Johnny Wright, who just enjoy having a yearly reason to stay active.

“This kind of gives you something to shoot for. At our age you don’t exercise for looks you just want to stay in shape a little bit. If you have something like this going on then it’s something that you’re exercising for,” said Alvin Wright.

Alvin and Johnny competed in bowling, horseshoes and any track event they could talk each other into doing.

“It’s almost guaranteed you’re going to get a medal, but you’re always trying to do yourself better and I think that’s the main purpose,” said Alvin Wright.