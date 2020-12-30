Gators rattled: No. 8 Oklahoma routs Florida in Cotton Bowl

Trask played presumably his final college game, but didn’t have his top four pass-catchers, and didn’t play after the opening drive of the second half when the Gators were already down 31-13.

AP All-America tight end Kyle Pitts and two others receivers opted out to start preparing for their pro futures, and sophomore receiver Jacob Copeland tested positive for COVID-19. They were among 17 players that Florida said were unavailable.

Dual-threat sophomore QB Emory Jones had a 1-yard keeper for Florida’s first touchdown midway through the second quarter, capping a 16-play, 88-yard drive when both he and Trask took snaps.

Trask finished 16 of 28 for 158 yards, while Jones was 8 of 16 for 86 yards — with 12 players catching passes.

Rattler was the fourth starting quarterback in as many seasons to lead Oklahoma to a Big 12 title, the first who began his career in the program rather than coming in as a transfer. He was 14 of 23 passing for 247 yards and ran for 40 yards.

Florida cut it 17-13 late in the first half before Theo Wease caught a pass on a short crossing route, then cut back inside behind some downfield blockers for a 36-yard TD. Rattler then got his rushing touchdown in the closing seconds of the first half.