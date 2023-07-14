WINNEMUCCA — At the Silver State International Rodeo, no girl had a more successful performance at the high school level than Halleck’s Taylor Glaser.

Glaser — who competes for Idaho — nailed down the All-Around Cowgirl award by a wide margin with 97 points.

She also won the girls cutting with a three-run work total of 426 points.

Glaser won the second round with a score of 145 — her best mark of the week — placed third in the short-go with 140 points and finished fifth in the first round with 141 points.

In addition to her victory, Glaser also ranked third in two events — doing so in the pole bending and the breakaway roping.

In the poles, she tallied a three-pattern time of 64.730 seconds — notching her best run of 21.278 seconds for third place in the second round.

Glaser also took third in the first round with a time of 21.662 and was fourth in the short-go with a time of 21.790.

As for breakaway, she roped three calves in 10.01 seconds — placing in two rounds — finishing fifth in the short-go with a time of 2.93 seconds and placing ninth on her second run in 3.13 seconds.

Glaser continued her stellar effort with her fourth top-10 average finish, ranking sixth in the goat tying with a three-round tally of 31.07 seconds.

She began the event with a bang; winning the first round with a sub-nine time of 8.51 seconds — rounding out the top-10 in the short-go in 11.93.

Ada and JT Gorecki

Wells’ Ada and JT Gorecki — who also rodeo for Idaho — claimed the top spot in the team roping.

The Goreckis roped three steers in a total of 38.94 seconds, placing in the top-10 on all three of their runs.

They were third in the first round with a clean run of 10.98 seconds, placed third in the short-go with a time of 15.91 and took fifth in the second round in 12.05.

Matti DeLong

Winnemucca’s Matti DeLong was the reserve champion in the barrel racing with a three-round total of 53.804 seconds, posting three top-10 runs.

She was second in the short-go with a time of 17.921 seconds, finished eighth in the first round in 18.064 and turned in her fastest time of 17.819 seconds on a ninth-place performance in the second round.

Tucker Shippy

In the boys cutting, Tucker Shippy — a member of the Wells Rodeo Club — finished in second place in the average with a three-work total of 417 points.

Shippy won the short-go with his best mark of 144 points, took fourth in the first round with a score of 134 and was fifth with a 139 in the second round.

Cooper Hill

Winnemucca’s Cooper Hill was fourth in the boys cutting with a three-herd tally of 389 points.

His best score was a 135 in the final round, adding a sixth-place 124 in the first go and an eighth-place 130 in the second.

Amelia and Eli Lancaster

Austin’s Amelia and Eli Lancaster — who compete for Battle Mountain’s club — won fourth in the average of the team roping with a time of 25.44 seconds on two steers.

They won the first round with a clean run of 8.16 seconds.

Ellie Gansberg

In the girls cutting, Douglas-Carson’s Ellie Gansberg placed fifth in the average with a three-work tally of 408 points.

She was second in the short-go with her best score of 141 points, ranked seventh in the second round with a 130 and took eighth in the first round with a mark of 137 points.

Sabra Steen

Competing as an independent, Sabra Steen gave Nevada another girl in the top-10 of the cutting — posting a sixth-place average score of 406.5 points on three works.

She was third in the first round with her best mark of 144.5 points, placed fifth in the second round with a 132 and took sixth in the short-go at 130 points.

Caylee Linnell

Elko County’s Caylee Linnell was seventh in the average of the goat tying with a three-round tally of 31.37 seconds.

She was eighth in the first round with a time of 10.02, notched her best run of 9.69 for ninth place in the second round and was eighth in the short-go with a time of 11.39.

Linnell also placed seventh in the pole bending average; making three runs in 67.823 seconds — taking seventh in the short-go in 22.494.

Christina Hendricks

In the pole bending, Spanish Springs’ Christina Hendricks followed Linnell’s seventh-place finish with an eighth-place average total of 67.959 seconds.

She also ranked eighth in the short-go with a time of 23.024.

Cole English and Brock Feyder

In the team roping, Douglas-Carson’s Cole English and Lamoille’s Brock Feyder took eighth in the average with the team roping on one steer.

They won the second round with a time of 7.29 seconds, the fastest run of the entire week.

CJ Christian

Alamo’s CJ Christian was ninth in the average of the tie-roping with a three-calf total of 58.52 seconds.

Christian won the second round with a time of 10.22 seconds and placed ninth in the short-go with a time of 25.85.

Gabrielle White

In the barrel racing, Spanish Springs’ Gabrielle White placed ninth in the average with a three-pattern tally of 54.685 seconds — finishing seventh in the short-go with a time of 18.239.

Isaac Spratling

In the boys cutting, Starr Valley's Isaac Spratling finished ninth in the average with a score of 270 points on two works.

He ranked second in the second round with his best score of 140 and placed seventh in the short-go with a mark of 129.

Hannah Benjamin

Ely’s Hannah Benjamin took ninth place in the rifle shoot with a score of 266 points.

Riley Danen

Douglas-Carson’s Riley Danen rounded out the top-10 of the rifle shoot with a score of 263 points.

Other Top-10 Round Finishers

First Round

Quinn Filippini

In the tie-down roping, Quinn Filippini — competing for Eureka — took second place in the first round with a 12.57-second run.

Scarlett Buchanan and Brynn Barto

Eureka’s Scarlett Buchanan and Winnemucca’s Brynn Barto finished eighth in the first round of the team roping with a time of 24.26 seconds.

Cianna Metzger

In the barrel racing, Cianna Metzger closed out to the top-10 with a first-round time of 18.094 seconds.

Second Round

Maggie Van Norman

Reed Station’s Maggie Van Norman finished sixth in the second round of the pole bending, stopping the clock in 21.471 seconds.

Riley Danen

In the goat tying, Danen placed sixth on her second goat with a sub-10 time of 9.46.

Oliver Buchanan

Eureka’s Oliver Buchanan ranked ninth in the second round of the tie-down roping with a time of 12.98 seconds.

Tucker Shippy and Oliver Buchanan

In the second round of the team roping, Shippy and Oliver Buchanan stopped the clock in 14.35 seconds for ninth place.

Scarlett Buchanan

On her second calf, Scarlett Buchanan capped the top-10 with a time of 3.15 seconds.