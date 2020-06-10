Column: Only thing normal about golf's return is the score

More than one player said he felt a responsibility for golf to get it right. But that goes beyond the course of play, even with no one watching.

“I think golf is probably the most likely and best chance for things to be successful as possible over probably any other sports, just given you’re outside,” Jordan Spieth said. “And then this weekly testing should keep guys clear. It’s really up to you. It’s on the individual. If you’re going to go out to eat or go out to crowded places, you’re going to risk potentially missing a few weeks.

“I have faith in the guys that are playing and that are within that bubble that they’re going to do what it takes within the week to ensure that they stay healthy,” he said. “And I think it’ll work well.”

Even in the quiet of a practice round that normally would be bustling with activity outside the ropes, the relief of being back to work was evident. Some players haven’t seen each other in three months. Barring injury, this is as long as anyone has gone between tournaments.