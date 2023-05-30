Flight 1
1st gross Dan Stewart 137
2nd gross Andrew Kirkwood 148
3rd gross Darren Coats 150
1st net Jeremy Johnson 139
2nd net Ruben Garcia 142
3rd net Josh Hays 143
Flight 2
1st gross Jeff Coats 167
2nd gross Clint Kleeb 168
3rd gross George Kleeb 173
1st net Leonard Zahworski 144
2nd net Rob Peters 148
3rd net Choch Zaga 150
Flight 3
1st gross Layne Kenley 174
2nd gross Rick Tolhurst 177
3rd gross Lee Koch 183
1st net Doug Montrose 143
2nd net Mike Smales 146
3rd net Kevin Doerr 148