Spring Creek Men’s Golf League standings
Through Aug. 21
SCA Aces — 358.5
Elko Tool & Fastener — 356.5
Masters of Grass Destruction — 351
The Brawlers — 348.5
Bel-Ray — 346
Komunity Coaches — 335.5
The Lost Ballz — 334.5
Erik’s N.A. — 329.5
Vega Construction — 328
Shay Construction — 323.5
Crescent Electric — 312.5
Below Average Joes — 303
McMullen McPhee — 302
B-3 Glass — 299.5
Gallagher Ford — 297.5
Hoist Rejects — 290
Par-T Boys — 290
Four Bogeys — 285.5
Empire Cat — 273
Matties Taphouse — 269.5