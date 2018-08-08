ELKO – The last name may be read Green, but the colors Grace Green will sport in college are crimson and cream.
Green, a 2018 graduate of Oakdale High School, in Oakdale, California, has chosen her landing spot to continue her education and her playing career.
Green fell in love with softball at a young age, playing travel ball at 8 years old and “that was it,” she was hooked.
Not too many players are blessed with the God-given physical abilities Green possesses, and even fewer will play softball for one of the top collegiate programs in the country.
From Oct. 5-7, 2017, Green made her official visit to the University of Oklahoma, in Norman.
A month later, she made it official on Nov. 8, 2017, signing her national letter of intent to play for the Lady Sooners, the most dominant softball program in the country over the past six years.
The most notable fact of officially committing to OU was that Green was finally able to stamp her name to something that had been in place for more than three years.
“I actually verballed to Oklahoma the summer after my eighth-grade year. In travel ball, you play at a lot of big tournaments and a lot of camps. College coaches go to a lot of those events and watch the games, but they are not allowed to contact us until we get older,” Green said. “The Oklahoma coaches contacted my travel ball coach after an OnDeck camp and I made a verbal commitment to OU on July 28 (2014), before I was even in high school.”
OU recognized Green’s potential from the get-go.
“I have always been really athletic. At the camps, they saw my agility; they saw me hit, pitch and field grounders,” she said. “They thought ‘we can do something with her.’”
During her official visit in Norman, Green stayed with Sydney Romero, a 2018 1st-Team All-American during her junior season.
“That was really cool. She is an amazing player,” Green said. “I got interested in Oklahoma when they won the 2013 national championship, so they were on my radar. I also had interest from Oregon, UCLA and Florida.”
Through the success of Oklahoma’s softball team, Green also grew an admiration for OU head coach Patty Gasso – a relationship that has blossomed throughout her high school career – but Green also looked beyond the confines of the softball diamond.
“Coach Gasso is an awesome coach and a great person. I saw what her teams have done, but I really loved hearing their story about how everyone came together and pitched in to help after the 2013 tornado (Moore, Oklahoma, 18 miles from Norman),” Green said.
Following a loss in the 2012 national championship, OU bounced back for its second-ever national title in 2013, its first since 2000, and locked down a repeat with back-to-back crowns in 2016 and 2017.
No program in Division-I softball has won more national championships in the past six years, the Lady Sooners hoisting the trophy half of the time.
Green played third base for Oakdale High School, leading the Lady Mustangs to two Valley Oak league titles during her sophomore and senior seasons.
She was named the Defensive Player of the Year for her league, but she did damage on both sides of the ball.
Green has the rare ability to hit for power and average, smashing a league-best 11 home runs while batting .513 (fourth in the league) during her senior season.
Nobody bested her total of 51 runs scored, her 38 RBIs ranking third in the league.
She racked up a ridiculous and league-high 1.115 slugging percentage, used her legs to steal 13 bases (fourth in the league) and her .581 on-base percentage ranked fifth in the conference.
What does she love most about the game?
“There are so many dynamics in softball. You have to be able to throw, run, hit, catch; the athletes have to be so versatile. I like that about it,” she said. “I love the competitive part of the game. Softball is so much faster than baseball. I love the speed and pace of the game.”
Green is no stranger to competition; neither is her father, Daniel Green.
Daniel Green has qualified for the team roping of the National Finals Rodeo on 10 occasions as a header, stringing together each qualification in succession from 1994-2003.
He is also proficient on the back end as a heeler and can tie calves, tie steers and wrestle steers with the best in the world.
He has captured on the of the most prestigious titles in the world of rodeo, locking down three victories in the Timed Event Championship, his most recent crown coming in 2013.
While he has given up his full-time pursuit of the rodeo trail, he still remains close to the sport and instructs roping schools.
Now, his passion is spending time with his wife, Shawnda, and their children.
It looks like the Greens will now pay especially-close attention to OU softball.
“I’d like to thank my parents. I wouldn’t be anywhere without them,” Grace Green said. “I get my competitive edge from my dad, who taught me that things are going to be hard sometimes. I get my work ethic from my mom. She has always shown me what it takes to be successful and how much you have to dedicate yourself to something to be great.”
Grace Green also expressed her gratitude to her savior, Jesus Christ, who blessed her with her “athletic abilities.”
She is not just a pretty face, and her talents reach well beyond softball – Grace Green is smart, humble and down-to-earth.
While at the University of Oklahoma, she will study speech pathology and wants to be a “speech pathologist at an elementary school, wherever I wind up.”
Grace Green and her family plan to make the trip to Norman on Monday, but she says actual softball practices won’t start until September.
“There are five girls in my class joining the team, including me. Two are from Oklahoma, one is from Texas and another is from Arizona. They’re all athletes and can play anywhere,” she said. “I’m not sure where I’ll play yet. Oklahoma’s entire team is super-talented, and their infield is stacked.”
While she does not know her position at OU just yet, a few things are imminent; she will bring some flash, a little style, a whole lot of talent and even more class.
Congratulations to Grace Green on the remarkable of achievements of making a verbal commitment to a major university before high school, signing with the most dominant softball program in the county over the past six years and best wishes as she attempts to continue and build the success of the OU softball team.
Boomer! Sooner!
