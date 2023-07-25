ELKO – Gymnastics is not only a time-honored Olympic sport, it builds skills that are useful in countless other endeavors.

That’s the philosophy of Monica Kirby, owner of Ascension Athletics. She purchased the former Elko Gymnastics from Gloria Aikenhead in 2019, and the club has about 165 members who practice in the Igloo recreation center on Silver Street.

Growing up in Elko, Monica said her parents were schoolteachers and her father Leon Reyes also coached.

“And so I grew up around sports and different athletics,” said Kirby, who went on to college in Las Vegas where she got a degree in athletic training.

She raised a family with her husband in Vegas, and her daughters grew up doing gymnastics.

“I got interested in coaching gymnastics toward the end, when they were wrapping up their gymnastics careers,” Kirby said.

Returning to Elko in 2019 she started working for Aikenhead, then bought the business in 2022.

Throughout the summer, the Igloo is filled with floor mats and gymnastics equipment. The 5,900 square foot facility is also home to other sports during the school year.

“The great thing about gymnastics is whether they compete or they don’t compete, it’s great general, all-around fitness,” Kirby said.

For example, if someone is in rodeo and needs the stamina and balance to stay on their horse or bull, gymnastics provides that preparation – “strength, endurance, upper body strength, lower body strength, flexibility, body awareness, proprioception, balance. It’s great cross-training for just about any sport they want to play,” Kirby said.

Some gymnasts have gone on to find their skills helpful in volleyball, diving, hockey – even motocross.

“They’re not just learning gymnastics, they’re training their whole body for any number of activities – plus they’re learning some perseverance – how to be patient when things aren’t going exactly the way they want them to go in their sport.”

And it’s almost never too early to get started.

Ascension has a “Buddy and Me” program in which toddlers can do gymnastics with a parent or guardian. There are other classes for preschoolers age 3-5, as well as juniors who can start to learn on the larger equipment before they turn 6.

Some go on to participate on a team that competes in places like Reno and surrounding states.

“We’ve got level twos, threes and fours this year,” Kirby said. Students compete in January through March, but they train year-round.

Parents can sign up their children in person at 1515 Silver St., or though the website at https://www.ascensionathleticsnv.com. Kirby can also be reached at 702-275-4773.