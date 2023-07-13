The Silver State Stampede is thrilled to introduce Royce Hackworth as the grand marshal for the year 2023.

Born in May 1953 in Pocatello, Idaho, Royce embarked on his journey in Elko County in 1973 when he secured his first job at the Jerritt Canyon mine, working for FMC Corporation. It was during this time that he decided to make Elko County his permanent home, captivated by the genuine nature of its people.

In 1979, Royce established Hackworth Drilling, a venture that would cement his status as a community businessman for the next 44 years. Royce’s connection with the Silver State Stampede began through his secretary, Barbara Farmer, who introduced him to the commemorative prints sold at the event. Barbara’s husband, Don Farmer, contributed his artistic talent to many of these prints. Inspired by the rodeo’s community aspect, Royce started sponsoring the event in 1991 and has remained a dedicated sponsor ever since.

Beyond his contributions to the rodeo, Royce has an impressive record in public service. In his only bid for office, he won 75% of the vote and served as a County Commissioner. Known for his passion for land rights and public land issues, Royce made significant strides during his tenure. Following his four years as County Commissioner, he continued to share his expertise by serving on the SLUPAC Board, advocating for responsible land management throughout Nevada.

Notably, Royce gained infamy as the “Elko County Boot Murderer.” Several years ago, he experienced a medical condition that caused him to blackout while driving. Upon regaining consciousness, he found himself responsible for demolishing the Centennial Boot in front of Blohm Jewelers, with a street landscape tree atop his car. Responding with his characteristic humor, Royce quipped, “I don’t see Billy Webb, so I must be okay.”

When he’s not busy with his professional endeavors, Royce indulges in his passions for hunting and fishing. His sense of humor is well-known to those who have the pleasure of knowing him. Royce believes that work is not only a means to connect with new people but also a way to assist and support them — a philosophy that underscores his commitment to the community. During his leisure time, Royce finds solace and adventure in the mountains, lakes and streams of Nevada, where he indulges in his passion for fishing and hunting.

Royce cherishes his family, which includes two stepsons, Chance and Tyler Madigan, a son named Ian, a daughter named Brooke and 11 grandchildren. Proudly, all three of his sons reside in Elko, while Brooke has made Boise her home.

For Royce, community involvement has been a cornerstone of his life in Elko County, and his deep connection to the rodeo reflects this sentiment. The Silver State Stampede Association expresses immense gratitude for Royce and his unwavering dedication to the rodeo throughout the years.