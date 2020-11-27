Hall's late TD lifts No. 15 Iowa State over No. 20 Texas

Ehlinger was 17 of 29 for 298 yards and one touchdown in what could be his final home game for the Longhorns. Ehlinger and Brennan Eagles set up touchdowns in the first and third quarters, connecting for 59 and 45 yards.

“We still haven’t played a great game where both sides of the ball were playing really well,” Ehlinger said. “That’s frustrating. I’m confused. That much talent, we can’t put it all together.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa State: The Cyclones have never won a championship in the Big 12 or their previous league, the Big Eight. Iowa State’s last conference title came in 1912.

The Cyclones have not secured a spot in the Big 12 championship game, but a victory against West Virginia next week or another loss by Oklahoma State could seal it.

Iowa State, a perennial also ran for decades, might play for the title in Campbell’s fifth season. “That’s why I came here,” Purdy said. “Coach Campbell talked to me, what he envisioned this program to be, and I believed in it.”