Hawks rally from 26 points down, stun 76ers in Game 5

Embiid scored 39 points and Seth Curry had 36. Simmons was 4 for 14 from the free throw line and even Embiid missed two big ones down the stretch. Simmons missed two with the Sixers up 104-96 and the Hawks came right down and scored.

Embiid shook off an 0-for-12 finish in the second half of a Game 4 loss with an 8-for-8 start that helped the Sixers grab a 26-point lead in front of a raucous home crowd.

Embiid is basically playing on one good leg as he plays through torn cartilage in his right knee. The injury got the best of him in Game 4. He couldn’t get any lift in his shots — notable in a blown layup late that should have won the game — and his 0-fer in the second half left Philly wondering how hard he could go in Game 5.

Tip-ins

Hawks: Made 22 of 28 free throws.

76ers: Julius Erving sat courtside. ... Danny Green (calf strain) wore a sleeve on his right leg and will remain sidelined for the rest of the series. ... Embiid was the first player in this postseason with a 20-10 first half.

Injuries

Rivers joked “I’m injury free” but didn’t necessarily agree with LeBron James’ critique that NBA stars in the playoffs are getting injured in part because of the condensed seasons.

“The last couple of years have been difficult, but we’re getting through it,” Rivers said. “It says a lot about the players and the league that we can get through this.”

