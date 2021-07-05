Hawks reach agreement to make Nate McMillan full-time coach

"We won't be in a situation where we have a lot of cap space like we had last year," Schlenk said.

Hunter was emerging as a defensive leader and scoring threat at small forward before persistent right knee soreness finally led to season-ending surgery. Schlenk said he has received "nothing but positive" reports on Young's rehabilitation.

The Hawks suffered another key injury during the conference finals when Young missed two games with a bone bruise in his right foot after inadvertently stepping on an official's foot and twisting his ankle in Game 3. Young finished with just 14 points on 4-of-17 shooting in the Game 6 loss.

McMillan said he believes Hawks owner Tony Ressler is committed to long-term success.

"This could be the start of something that is consistent," McMillan said. "... Tony just talked about his commitment to this team and this organization to continue to win. They want to win here. He wants to build a winner. He's willing to do whatever it takes. That was his message to the team."

Schlenk said he knew McMillan was the right choice to be the full-time coach even before the playoffs.