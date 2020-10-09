Heat force Game 6, top Lakers to stave off elimination

They were 4-0 in those uniforms. They’re 4-1 now.

But Bryant, oh, how he would have loved this fight. Drama, all the way to the end.

Robinson’s 3-pointer with 3:13 left put Miami up by two, and started a stretch where the next nine scoring possessions from either side resulted in a tie or a lead change.

Back and forth they went. Butler got fouled with 46.7 seconds left, then slumped over the baseline video boards, clearly exhausted. He made both foul shots for a one-point lead; Davis’ putback with 21.8 seconds left got the Lakers back on top.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra used his last timeout before the ensuing possession, just to buy Butler a couple minutes of rest. Butler drove the lane, drew contact and made both with 16.8 seconds left for a 109-108 lead.

The Lakers’ mission at that point could not have been more simple: Get a basket, win a title.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They couldn’t do it. James found reen all alone for a top-of-the-key 3-pointer which missed, and Herro finished it off with two free throws.

Miami was up 93-82 with 10:17 left when James made his sixth 3-pointer of the night — on eight tries to that point.

It was go time for the Lakers.