Hectic end to the NBA's trade window, but some teams sat out

The rest of that deal:

The Knicks got Moe Harkless, a first-round pick this year, a second-round pick next year and a first-round pick swap option in 2021 as well from the Clippers. The Clippers also sent Jerome Robinson to Washington for Isaiah Thomas — who is not staying with Los Angeles and will become a free agent option for teams shortly, the latest twist in a career that saw him as an All-Star averaging 29 points just three years ago but was derailed by injury and a long recovery.

"Thank you (at)WashWizards for giving me a opportunity to show the world I'm healthy and I can still play at a high level," Thomas wrote on Twitter. "I appreciate my coaches, teammates & everybody from top to bottom in the organization you truly made a impact on & off the court for me"

Three-time champion Andre Iguodala is ending his exile after not playing for Memphis at all this season and is going to join the Heat along with Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill, with Miami sending three players — Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters and James Johnson — who've combined to score a mere 254 points this season out in the deal. Johnson was flipped by the Grizzlies to Minnesota for Gorgui Dieng.

