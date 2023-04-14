SPARKS — After dropping a pair of Division 1A North contests to Pyramid Lake to open the season, the Carlin baseball team is still looking for its first win.

On Monday, the Railroaders fell to 0-4 on the year with a pair of road losses to Excel Christian by scores of 13-2 and 16-6 in five innings.

Game One

The Warriors seized control from the onset, scoring six runs in the home half of the first.

Excel Christian added two runs in the second, another in the third and four in the fourth.

Carlin scored its only two runs of the game in the away half of the fourth but was held scoreless in the fifth and fell two runs short of advancing the contest to the sixth inning — losing by the 10-run rule after five frames.

Sophomore Landon Maffo hit 1-for-3 with a triple, scored a run and drove in one.

Senior Nick Melton was 1-for-2 with an RBI, and senior Terrell Cole also finished 1-for-2.

Senior Jacob Runkle closed out the knocks for the Railroaders, going 1-for-3 and scoring once.

On the bump, Melton took the loss — allowing 13 runs on 13 hits with six strikeouts and four walks across four innings.

CARLIN — 000 20 — 240

EXCEL CHRISTIAN — 621 4X — (13)(13)0

Game Two

The Railroaders once again fell behind early in the second half of the twin bill, trailing 6-1 after the first inning.

But, Carlin bounced back and trimmed the margin to four with a 4-3 advantage in the second frame.

The game essentially boiled down to the third inning, when Excel Christian held the Railroaders scoreless in the top half and rattled off a frame-best seven runs in the bottom.

With Carlin trailing 16-5 after a scoreless fourth for both teams, the Railroaders scored one run in the top of the fifth but came up a run short of advancing the game to the sixth — falling 16-6 after five to the mercy rule.

Junior Andrew Flores hit 1-for-1, scored a run and drove in another — Runkle also going 1-for-1 and scoring two runs.

Senior Alex Ramirez rounded out the hits, finishing 1-for-3 and scoring once.

Without a knock, Maffo posted an RBI —freshman Dylan Ramirez and sophomore Cayden Bullock crossing once each.

Alex Ramirez was handed the loss, allowing 13 runs on nine hits with six walks and five Ks over 2-1/3 innings.

In relief, Runkle gave up three runs on two hits with four strikeouts and three free passes across 1-2/3.

CARLIN — 140 01 — 631

EXCEL CHRISTIAN — 637 0X — (16)(11)1

Up Next

The Railroaders (0-4) will look for their first win of the season against Sierra Lutheran in a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday, at James Lee Park, in Carson City.