SPARKS – All in all, the Elko baseball team had a solid stretch over spring break.

After opening with a 14-4 victory over Yerington and an 8-8 tie with Galena, the Indians lost just one of its final three games and improved to 11-2-1 on the season.

On Friday, Elko beat Reed 7-4 but followed with a 14-4 loss by the mercy rule in five innings on Saturday, in Spanish Springs.

The Indians closed the road trip with a four-inning, 16-1 run-rule demolition of Hug.

Versus Reed

After falling behind 3-0 with a three-run frame the home half of the third for the Raiders, the Indians began their comeback bid.

Elko answered with a three-spot of its own in the top of the fourth, but Reed went back to the front with a run in the bottom half — making the score 4-3.

But, the Indians’ pitching staff and defense never allowed another run — posting three-consecutive zeros — and kept its momentum offensively.

In the away half of the fifth, Elko scored one run and tied the game.

The difference in the outcome came with a three-run sixth for the Indians, overcoming a 3-0 deficit and closing the game on a 7-1 run for a 7-4 victory.

Junior Fernando Acosta hit 2-for-3 — both knocks going for extra bases — with a double, a triple, four RBI and a run.

Junior Derrick Jacobo batted 1-for-2 and scored twice.

Junior Gabe Correa finished 1-for-3 with an RBI, and senior Alex Luna closed 1-for-3 with a run scored.

Without hits, senior Craig Slater drove in a run and scored another — junior Cael Sellers and senior Cai Alvarado crossing once apiece.

Defensively, the Indians played error-free baseball.

On the mound, sophomore Toren Duke earned the win — allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits with six strikeouts and five walks over six innings.

In relief, junior Peyton Aranguena picked up the save — giving up one hit and walking one batter over one frame.

ELKO — 000 313 0 — 7 5 0

REED — 003 100 0 — 4 7 2

Versus Spanish Springs

The Cougars pounced on the Indians early and often Saturday morning.

Elko was held scoreless throughout the first four innings and plated its only three runs of the contest in the top of the fifth inning.

Spanish Springs put up a run in the home half of the first, went off for six runs in the second, tacked on five more in the fourth and walked off early with a two-run fifth — making the score 14-3 for the mercy-rule win.

The Indians were limited to four hits, junior Jazyri Sotelo going 1-for-1.

Slater hit 1-for-3 with two RBI, Acosta was 1-for-3 with a double and junior Preston Chamberlin finished 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Without knocks, senior Izzac Quintero, junior Bodey Ratliff and Sellers each scored one run.

On the bump, Luna was handed the loss after allowing seven runs — just one earned — on three hits with four Ks against four free passes across two innings.

Defensively, the Indians committed four errors.

In relief, Acosta tossed two frames and gave up five runs — only one earned — on three hits with three walks and a punchout.

Sophomore David Ortiz’s two runs were not earned, allowing one hit in 2/3 of an inning.

ELKO — 000 03 — 3 4 4

SPANISH SPRINGS — 160 52 — (14) 7 1

Versus Hug

In a remake of what was originally planned as Elko’s opening weekend of 3A North crossovers on March 10 and 11, the Indians finally made up its contest with Hug.

In four innings, Elko shut the door early with a 16-1 victory in four frames.

The Indians flew past the Hawks with a nine-run first, added three runs in the second and two apiece in the third and fourth for the walk-off win.

Hug’s lone run of the ballgame came in the away half of the fourth, but the Hawks fell a score shy of forcing the contest to the fifth inning.

Slater led the way at the plate, tallying two hits (2-for-) with two RBI and a run scored.

Jacobo was 1-for-1 with a double, three runs and an RBI — Alvarado going 1-for-1 with two RBI and a run.

Senior Alex Salaz hit 1-for-2 with a two-RBI double, and Quintero finished 1-for-2 and scored twice.

Correa closed 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Without a hit, Acosta scored three times and drove in a run and Duke crossed twice — Luna, Sellers, Aranguena and Chamberlin scoring once each.

Correa earned the complete-game win on the hill, allowing one run on three hits with seven strikeouts and no walks over four innings.

HUG — 000 1 — 1 3 4

ELKO — 932 2 — (16) 7 2

Up Next

The Indians (11-2-1 overall, 3-0 in league) will resume 3A North-East action against the Spartans 9-5 overall, 3-0 in league) at 3 p.m. Thursday and noon doubleheader on Friday, in Spring Creek.