ELKO — The Elko baseball team finished Thursday’s game on a 9-2 streak.

But, Fallon built an 8-0 lead and hung on for a 10-9 victory — the Indians flying out twice in the bottom of the seventh with the tying run on second and the go-ahead run at first to end the game.

The Greenwave led 2-0 after the first, junior Brady Alves scoring on a double by junior Baylor Sandberg — who crossed on a two-out RBI single by sophomore Trevor Hyde.

Fallon’s advantage grew to 4-0 with a two-run second.

Junior Carter Paul was driven in with a single to center by senior Cooper Lee, Alves scored on an error at short on a groundball by Sandberg.

In the top of the third, the lead doubled with a four-run burst.

Hyde led off with a double and scored with a fielder’s choice that did not record an out on sophomore Chase Carnahan, and junior Isaac Martinez crossed on an RBI groundout by senior Isaiah Diaz.

With another groundout, Alves drove in Paul.

The Wave went up 8-0 as Carnahan scored on a wild pitch.

The Indians plated their first run in the bottom of the third, senior Cai Alvarado drawing a one-out walk and scoring on an error in left field on a ball in the air off the bat of junior Preston Chamberlin.

Fallon gained the run back in the top of the fourth.

Sandberg led off with a double and scored as Hyde grounded into a fielder’s choice, sophomore shortstop Toren Duke throwing to senior Craig Slater at second base.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Indians began their comeback bid.

Chamberlin led off with a base knock to short, advanced to second on a wild pitch and advanced to third on a groundout by Slater.

Senior Alex Luna drove in Chamberlin with a sacrifice fly to deep center.

Duke drew a walk, and junior Gabe Correa placed runners on the corners with a line drive up the middle.

Correa took second on a wild pitch, and junior Cael Sellers drove in two with a single up the middle — making the score 8-4.

Elko tacked on three runs for the second straight inning in the bottom of the sixth.

Alvarado hit a one-out single to short, and Chamberlin followed with a base knock to short.

With a fly ball to left field, Slater drove in Alvarado.

After a groundout advanced runners to second and third, Duke was hit by a pitch — loading the bases.

Chamberlin darted down the line on a wild pitch, and Slater scored with an error at third on a grounder by Sellers.

But, the Indians trailed 8-7 — ending the inning with an unassisted out at third on the leader runner.

In the top of the seventh, Fallon plated two runs — one serving as the game winner.

Alves worked a leadoff walk, advanced to second on a pickoff that wound up in foul ground and rolled home on a double by Lee to center field.

Lee crossed on a single down the third-base line, opening a three-run cushion.

In the bottom half, Alvarado teed off on a double down the left-field line.

Chamberlin scored Alvarado with a shot to the warning track in left-center and slid into third for a triple.

Slater pulled the Indians to within one on a base knock to shallow left, and Luna was hit by a pitch — putting the tying run in scoring positon.

But, the Indians flew out to center and short — ending the game — falling short by a final score of 10-9.

Lee hit 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run — Sandberg batting 3-for-6 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs.

Hyde was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored, and sophomore James Kelsey went 2-for-5.

Diaz finished 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Without hits, Carnahan drove in a run and scored another — Paul crossing twice and Martinez scoring once.

On the mound, junior Bryce Adams earned the win — allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits with five strikeouts and four walks across 4-2/3 innings.

In relief, sophomore Mason Storm gave up one hit in a third of a frame.

Diaz allowed five runs — four earned — on five hits with a strikeout and a walk in 1-1/3.

Lee picked up the save, giving up a hit but going scoreless across 2/3 of an inning.

For the Indians, Alvarado hit 3-for-4 with a double and scored three times — Chamberlin going 3-for-5 with a triple and scoring three runs while driving in one.

Slater finished 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run.

Luna closed 1-for-3 with an RBI double, Sellers was 1-for-3 with two RBI, Correa went 1-for-3 and scored a run and junior Derrick Jacobo capped the hits with a 1-for-3 day at the dish as well.

Without a knock, Duke scored one run.

On the bump, Correa took the loss — allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits with three walks and a strikeout over two innings.

In relief, junior Peyton Aranguena gave up five runs on three hits with a K and a free pass in two frames.

Junior Fernando Acosta allowed two hits with two walks and a punchout over one inning.

Luna gave up two runs on two hits with two free passes and a strikeout in two innings.

FALLON — 224 000 2 — (10)(12)

ELKO — 001 033 2 — 9(12)3

Up Next

The Indians and the Greenwave will wrap up the series with a twin bill at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Upper Kump Field.