 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Elko eliminated from playoff contention

  • 0
Elko logo

DAYTON — The Elko baseball team’s hunt for a playoff position — although presumably finished weeks ago — mathematically came to a close over the weekend.

With a week remaining in the regular season, the Indians (6-20 overall, 3-9 in league) were bounced from contention for the 3A North regional tournament after a three-game sweep at the hands of Dayton (9-15 overall, 5-7 in league).

Of the 12 teams in the 3A North — six from the West and six from the East — Elko is 10th in the points standings, leading only Wooster and Hug.

On Friday, the Dust Devils won the series opener 5-3 and completed the sweep with consecutive victories in Saturday’s doubleheader — rolling off a 10-1 win and capping the set with a 3-0 shutout.

Game One

Dayton built a 5-0 lead — notching a run apiece in the first and second innings and tacking on three more in the fifth — but Elko scored its only three runs of the contest in the top of the sixth.

People are also reading…

Junior Alex Luna led the Indians at the plate, finishing 2-for-4 with a double.

Senior Blaze Jones hit 1-for-2 with an RBI, and senior Kason Lesbo was 1-for-3 and drove in a run and scored another.

Freshman Toren Duke batted 1-for-3 and stole a base, and sophomore Preston Chamberlin closed 1-for-4 with a run scored.

Without hits, senior Trae Still drove in a run with a groundout and junior Cael Sellers scored once after reaching on an error.

On the bump, Chamberlin took the loss — allowing five runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and three walks over five innings.

Luna — in an inning of relief — gave up one hit and struck out one batter.

ELKO — 000 003 0 — 360

DAYTON — 110 030 X — 574

Game Two

In the first half of Saturday’s twin bill, the Indians were never really in the game — falling behind 4-0 in the first inning and going scoreless through three.

Elko notched its only run in the top of the fourth, only to allow six runs in the home half and another in the fifth — the Dust Devils walking off with a mercy-rule W.

Senior Spenser Jones and Blaze Jones each hit 1-for-2, and Luna batted 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored — his only knock the yard for a home run.

Still went 1-for-3 and closed out the hits for the Indians, and Chamberlin stole one base.

Senior Alex Salaz was handed the loss, giving up four runs — three earned — on six hits with two strikeouts and a walk in 2-1/3 innings.

In relief, sophomore Gabe Correa allowed six runs on seven hits over an inning and a third — senior Javier Cortes giving up one run on one hit with a walk in 2/3 of a frame.

ELKO — 000 10 — 141

DAYTON — 400 61 — (11)(14)0

Game Three

In the series finale, the Dust Devils plated the only runs of the contest in the third inning — scoring three times.

Elko was shut out in the game and scored just four runs in the series.

Luna continued to stroke the bat well, going 2-for-2 with a double.

Duke finished 2-for-3, and Still finished 1-for-3 — the Indians held to five hits as a team.

Luna took the loss on the mound, giving up three runs on seven hits with seven Ks and just one walk — receiving no run support from his offense.

ELKO — 000 000 0 — 050

DAYTON — 003 000 X — 370

Up Next

The Indians will wrap up the year at home, hosting Fernley (16-5 overall, 10-2 in league) at 3 p.m. Friday and closing out the season with a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Upper Kump Field.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Indians travel to play Dust Devils

Indians travel to play Dust Devils

The Indians (6-17 overall, 3-6 in league) and the Dust Devils (6-15 overall, 2-7 in league) will open a three-game set at 3 p.m. Friday, in Dayton, closing the series with a twin bill at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Indians cough up chance at victory

Indians cough up chance at victory

In the series finale, the Indians overcame a 2-0 deficit with a five-run fifth inning but allowed three runs in the home half of the sixth — the Greenwave tying the contest — Fallon walking off with a run in the bottom of the seventh for a 6-5 victory and a sweep.

Elko and Spring Creek square off

Elko and Spring Creek square off

The Indians (4-13 overall, 1-2 in league) will play at home — weather permitting — against the Spartans (7-7 overall, 1-2 in league) at 3 p.m. Friday, at Upper Kump Field, and close the three-game series with an 11 a.m. Saturday doubleheader.

Indians triple up White Pine, 12-4

Indians triple up White Pine, 12-4

The Indians (4-10 overall, 1-2 in league) are slated to play a pair of road contests against 5A North programs, facing Reed (2-16 overall, 0-7 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday and Spanish Springs (7-7-1 overall, 3-2 in league) at 11 a.m. Saturday, in Reno.

Kason Lesbo

Indians look for wins against Buckaroos

The Indians (2-8 overall) will open their league slate against the Buckaroos (3-7 overall) at 3 p.m. Friday, at Upper Kump Field.

Elko will close its three-game series with a twin bill at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Elko splits home openers

Elko splits home openers

The Indians (2-8 overall) will open 3A North-East plat at home, hosting Lowry (3-7 overall) for a three-game series at 3 p.m. Friday and an 11 a.m. Saturday doubleheader.

Indians play Railroaders in home opener

Indians play Railroaders in home opener

The Indians (1-7 overall) will play their home opener against Sparks (3-5 overall) at 3 p.m. Friday, at Upper Kump Field.

Elko will close the weekend with an 11 a.m. Saturday first pitch versus Wooster (1-5 as of Thursday).

Indians fall twice at Truckee, South Tahoe

Indians fall twice at Truckee, South Tahoe

On Friday, the Indians the Indians came back from a slow start and took a two-run lead but gave up the final five runs in a 7-4 loss to Truckee.

Elko was never in Saturday’s ballgame, dominated from the onset and throughout in a 15-0 shutout defeat by South Tahoe in four innings.

Indians climbing uphill at Truckee

Indians climbing uphill at Truckee

The Indians (1-5 overall) will begin its third road trip in three weeks against the Wolverines (5-2 overall) at 3 p.m. Friday, in Truckee, California.

Elko will close the weekend with an 11 a.m. Saturday start versus the Vikings (5-3 overall as of Thursday) in South Tahoe, California.

Indians open crossovers at North Valleys

Indians open crossovers at North Valleys

The Indians (0-4) will open Division 3A North action in an East-West contest against North Valleys (0-0) at 3 p.m. Friday, in Reno.

Elko will face another crossover opponent in Hug at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Elko winless at Mike Bearman Memorial

Elko winless at Mike Bearman Memorial

The Indians (0-4) will hope for a win in their first games that count toward the postseason, playing at 3 p.m. Friday against North Valleys and 11 a.m. Saturday versus Hug, in Reno.

Indians could have good ‘pitching depth’

Indians could have good ‘pitching depth’

“We have to get better at all three phases of the game. We want to get outside and see good competition,” Etchemendy said. “We’re going to approach every game like it matters and throw our best guys against the 3A teams.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Travon Walker selected as first pick in NFL draft

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News