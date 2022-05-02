Elko eliminated from playoff contention

DAYTON — The Elko baseball team’s hunt for a playoff position — although presumably finished weeks ago — mathematically came to a close over the weekend.

With a week remaining in the regular season, the Indians (6-20 overall, 3-9 in league) were bounced from contention for the 3A North regional tournament after a three-game sweep at the hands of Dayton (9-15 overall, 5-7 in league).

Of the 12 teams in the 3A North — six from the West and six from the East — Elko is 10th in the points standings, leading only Wooster and Hug.

On Friday, the Dust Devils won the series opener 5-3 and completed the sweep with consecutive victories in Saturday’s doubleheader — rolling off a 10-1 win and capping the set with a 3-0 shutout.

Game One

Dayton built a 5-0 lead — notching a run apiece in the first and second innings and tacking on three more in the fifth — but Elko scored its only three runs of the contest in the top of the sixth.

Junior Alex Luna led the Indians at the plate, finishing 2-for-4 with a double.

Senior Blaze Jones hit 1-for-2 with an RBI, and senior Kason Lesbo was 1-for-3 and drove in a run and scored another.

Freshman Toren Duke batted 1-for-3 and stole a base, and sophomore Preston Chamberlin closed 1-for-4 with a run scored.

Without hits, senior Trae Still drove in a run with a groundout and junior Cael Sellers scored once after reaching on an error.

On the bump, Chamberlin took the loss — allowing five runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and three walks over five innings.

Luna — in an inning of relief — gave up one hit and struck out one batter.

ELKO — 000 003 0 — 360

DAYTON — 110 030 X — 574

Game Two

In the first half of Saturday’s twin bill, the Indians were never really in the game — falling behind 4-0 in the first inning and going scoreless through three.

Elko notched its only run in the top of the fourth, only to allow six runs in the home half and another in the fifth — the Dust Devils walking off with a mercy-rule W.

Senior Spenser Jones and Blaze Jones each hit 1-for-2, and Luna batted 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored — his only knock the yard for a home run.

Still went 1-for-3 and closed out the hits for the Indians, and Chamberlin stole one base.

Senior Alex Salaz was handed the loss, giving up four runs — three earned — on six hits with two strikeouts and a walk in 2-1/3 innings.

In relief, sophomore Gabe Correa allowed six runs on seven hits over an inning and a third — senior Javier Cortes giving up one run on one hit with a walk in 2/3 of a frame.

ELKO — 000 10 — 141

DAYTON — 400 61 — (11)(14)0

Game Three

In the series finale, the Dust Devils plated the only runs of the contest in the third inning — scoring three times.

Elko was shut out in the game and scored just four runs in the series.

Luna continued to stroke the bat well, going 2-for-2 with a double.

Duke finished 2-for-3, and Still finished 1-for-3 — the Indians held to five hits as a team.

Luna took the loss on the mound, giving up three runs on seven hits with seven Ks and just one walk — receiving no run support from his offense.

ELKO — 000 000 0 — 050

DAYTON — 003 000 X — 370

Up Next

The Indians will wrap up the year at home, hosting Fernley (16-5 overall, 10-2 in league) at 3 p.m. Friday and closing out the season with a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Upper Kump Field.

