ELKO — The Elko baseball team took care of business Thursday in the series opener against Dayton.

On their senior day, the Indians jumped to a 10-3 lead and beat Dayton by a final score of 12-5.

After a scoreless top of the first, Elko went to work in the bottom half.

Junior Fernando Acosta led off with a single, senior Cai Alvarado followed with a base knock to right field and junior Preston Chamberlin drove in both runners with a double to left.

Seniors Craig Slater and Alex Luna were each hit by pitches, and Chamberlin scored on a fielder’s choice for sophomore Toren Duke.

The Indians followed their three-run first with three runs in the home half of the second.

Acosta once again led off with a single, stole second base and advanced to third on an error — scoring on an RBI base knock by Alvarado to short.

With one out after a pickoff at first, Chamberlin singled on a line drive up the middle and Slater singled on a fly ball to second — each crossing on a two-out base knock to center by Duke for a 6-0 lead.

Dayton found the scoreboard with three runs in the top of the third.

A one-out error at third allowed seniors Nathan Koback and Jesse Rojas to score, and senior Ty Eakins stole home as Dayton double-swiped — sophomore Ivor Evans taking second base.

Elko got out of the inning with a strikeout by senior Alex Salaz in his final home start.

Junior Derrick Jacobo gave the Indians a one-out double in the bottom of the third, scoring on a single to left field by Acosta.

Alvarado reached on an error at second base, Chamberlin drew a walk and the advantage grew to six with a two-run single to left by Luna with two outs.

The rally continued as Chamberlin was driven in with single down the third-base line by Duke for a 10-3 lead.

Dayton plated two runs in the top of the fifth, junior Ty Francis leading off with a base knock and scoring on a throwing error from second base.

Eakins crossed on a pickoff attempt at first as Moore stole second base, making the score 10-5.

Elko got the runs back in the home half of the fifth.

Chamberlin reached on a leadoff error at short, advanced to second on a wild pitch and stole third base.

He scored on a sacrifice fly by Slater to left-center field.

Luna drew a one-out walk, took second on a wild pitch and crossed on a line drive to left by Duke — capping the scoring.

Dayton threatened with a back-to-back base knocks Rojas and Francis with one out in the top of the sixth, but the Indians stranded the runners with a 4-3 groundout from junior Jazyri Sotelo to junior Peyton Aranguena and a strikeout by junior pitcher Gabe Correa.

In the away of the seventh, Elko escaped a one-out walk by Chamberlin and closed the game with a double play — Chamberlin snagging a line drive on the mound and doubling off the runner at first with a throw to Aranguena.

The Indians opened the series with a 12-5 victory.

In his last home start, Salaz earned the win and allowed five runs — only two earned — on four hits with two strikeouts and a pair of free passes across 4-2/3 innings.

In relief, Correa gave up two hits with a punchout and a walk over an inning and a third of scoreless relief.

Chamberlin collected the save, walking one batter in a scoreless seventh.

At the plate, Duke hit 3-for-4 and drove in a game-high five runs — Acosta finishing 3-for-4 with three runs and an RBI.

Chamberlin batted 2-for-3 with a double, scored a game-high four times and drove in two.

Alvarado was 2-for-4 with two runs and drove in one.

Luna went 1-for-2 with two RBI and a run scored — Slater closing 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run.

Jacobo’s lone hit (1-for-4) went for a double, and he scored once.

DAYTON — 003 020 0 — 565

ELKO — 334 020 X — (12)(13)3