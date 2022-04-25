Indians cough up chance at victory

FALLON — After winning a series for the first time, the Elko baseball team was unable to carry the momentum on its road trip.

On Friday, the Indians dropped the series opener to Fallon by a score of 9-5.

Elko then followed with an 11-4 blowout loss on Saturday morning in the first game of a doubleheader.

In the series finale, the Indians overcame a 2-0 deficit with a five-run fifth inning but allowed three runs in the home half of the sixth — the Greenwave tying the contest — Fallon walking off with a run in the bottom of the seventh for a 6-5 victory and a sweep.

Game One

The Greenwave put the first run on the board in the bottom of the first, Elko answering with a run in the away half of the second.

The Indians took a 3-1 lead with two runs in the top of the third, only to allow the Wave six runs in the bottom half.

Down the stretch, each team managed a pair of runs in the sixth — Fallon rolling to a 9-5 victory in the opener.

Junior Alex Luna led Elko with a 4-for-4 day at the dish, driving in two runs and scoring another.

Sophomore Cael Sellers finished 2-for-4 with an RBI, and freshman Toran Duke also went 2-for-4.

Sophomore Derrick Jacobo was 1-for-2, senior Kason Lesbo hit 1-for-3 and led the offense with two runs and senior Blaze Jones closed 1-for-3 with a run scored.

Senior Trae Still batted 1-for-3, rounding out the knocks for the Indians.

Elko mounted 12 hits as a team but none went for extra bases.

On the mound, Lesbo took the loss — allowing six runs (five earned) on six hits with four strikeouts and two walks across 2-2/3 innings.

In relief, sophomore Gabe Correa gave up three-unearned runs on four hits with a strikeout and a free pass in 3-1/3.

ELKO — 012 002 0 — 5(11)4

FALLON — 106 002 X — 9(12)1

Game Two

The scoring kicked off in the second inning, Elko plating two runs and Fallon adding three.

But, the Indians were held scoreless in the third and fourth frames — the Wave tacking on seven-unanswered runs with two in the third and five in the fourth.

Elko notched its last-two scores in the top of the fifth, but Fallon responded with a run in the bottom of the sixth — the final of the contest — and took the series with an 11-4 victory.

The Indians were limited to four hits, junior Craig Slater posting a 1-for-2 effort with a run scored and stealing a base.

But, the Indians let the Wave steal seven bags as a team.

Senior Javier Cortes was 1-for-3 with an RBI, and Still finished 1-for-3 and scored once.

Jones closed out the hits for Elko, going 1-for-4.

Without a knock, Luna scored a run.

Duke was handed the loss, allowing five runs — four earned — on six hits with two free passes and a K on three frames.

In 2/3 of an inning, Correa gave five-unearned runs on one hit with a pair of walks.

Cortes cleaned up and allowed one-unearned run on two hits over 2-1/3.

ELKO — 020 020 0 — 442

FALLON — 032 501 X — (11)(12)3

Game Three

Fallon went to the front early, posting a run in the first and another in the second.

Defensively, the Wave never allowed a run for four innings.

But, Elko broke loose in the top of the fifth — scoring a frame-best five times for a three-run lead.

However, the Indians coughed up the lead in the bottom of the sixth — allowing three runs.

Fallon put up a zero on defense in the top of the seventh and walked off with a run in the home half, sweeping the season series with a 6-5 win.

The Indians were held to three hits; Slater going a perfect 1-for-1 with a run scored, Still finishing 1-for-3 and Jones closing 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run.

Without hits, Sellers drove in a run and scored another, Correa crossed once and junior courtesy runner Justus Nielsen rolled home one time.

Cortes stole the lone base for the Indians, while Fallon swiped six bags.

Elko closed the series without an extra-base knock.

In his start, junior Alex Salaz picked up a no-decision — allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits with five punchouts and four walks over five innings.

In relief, Luna took the loss — giving up four runs (three earned) on five hits with one K and a free pass over 1-2/3.

ELKO — 000 050 0 — 533

FALLON — 110 003 1 — 6(13)3

Up Next

The Indians (6-17 overall, 3-6 in league) will play on the road against the Dust Devils (6-15 overall, 2-7 in league) at 3 p.m. Friday, in Dayton, closing the series with a twin bill at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.