ELKO — In its final home games of the season, the Elko baseball team cruised in doubleheader victories — sweeping the Dayton Dust Devils — rolling to wins of 19-9 and 13-5 on Friday following a 12-5 victory in the series opener.

Game One of DH

The Indians went to work early, taking a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

Junior Fernando Acosta led off with a single, stole second base and scored on an RBI double by senior Cai Alvarado.

Alvarado crossed on a base knock by junior Preston Chamberlin, and senior Craig Slater — who was hit by a pitch — rolled home on a two-out error in right field on a fly ball by sophomore Toren Duke.

Dayton answered with a pair of runs in the top of the second, freshman Beau Walker scoring on a single to left by junior Ty Francis — junior Mason Drews crossing on a two-out base knock to left by sophomore Ivor Evans.

But, Elko’s advantage went from one to five with a four-run home half.

Juniors Bodie Ratliff and Derrick Jacobo scored on an RBI triple to left-center by Alvarado with one out, Chamberlin followed with a triple to center — driving in Alvarado — and senior Alex Luna gave the Indians their third-consecutive extra-base hit with a double off the fence that scored Chamberlin.

The Dust Devils fought to within two in the top of the fourth, sending in three runs.

Senior Jesse Rojas was driven in with a single to right by Francis — also crossing Drews — who scored on a sacrifice fly by Evans.

Elko tacked on its largest production of the contest with a nine-run explosion in the bottom of the fourth.

Alvarado scored on a base knock by Luna, an error by the catcher allowed Chamberlin a stroll home and Luna was driven in with a double to left field by Slater — who crossed on another double on the next AB by Duke.

After a strikeout put two away, the Indians rallied for five more runs — starting with an RBI single to right that scored Duke.

Acosta drove in Ratliff and Jacobo with a triple to right field, Alvarado doubled to left and scored Acosta and another hit went for extra bases as Chamberlin’s double to left crossed Alvarado — making the score 16-5.

Dayton did not go away in the top of the fifth, extending the game with a grand slam down to its final out — senior Jacob Moore lifting and carrying a ball over the left-field fence, scoring Rojas, Drews and Francis.

But, the Indians still walked off early — ensuring the game did not advance to the sixth.

In the home half of the fifth, Slater scored on a one-out single the opposite way for Robles.

With two gone, an error at third on a grounder by Acosta gave Ratliff a run — his third — and Robles crossed on a passes ball for a 19-9 victory.

At the plate, Alvarado had himself a day — finishing a perfect a 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, a team-high four RBI and a roster-best four runs.

Chamberlin hit 3-for-3 with a double and a triple, drove in three runs and scored two.

Robles batted 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored, and Luna went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and one run.

Acosta was 2-for-5 with a triple, two RBI and a two scores.

Slater closed 1-for-2 with a double, scored three times and drove in one — Duke hitting 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run.

Without knocks, Ratliff crossed three times as a courtesy runner — Jacobo scoring twice.

On the mound, Luna allowed five runs — four earned — on six hits with four walks and three strikeouts across 3-1/3 innings in his start.

In relief, junior Peyton Aranguena did not allow a hit or a score in 1/3 of a frame.

From the pen, junior Gabe Correa gave up four runs on five hits with two strikeouts and a free pass over 1-1/3.

DAYTON — 020 34 — 9(11)4

ELKO — 340 93 — (19)(15)1

Game Two of DH

In the series finale, the Indians capped the sweep with a 13-5 victory.

Elko began with some momentum once again, plating three runs in the bottom of the first.

Acosta scored on a single by Chamberlin, and Duke crossed Chamberlin and Slater with a two-run base knock with two outs.

The Indians built a 7-0 advantage with a four-run second, scoring all runs with away.

Alvarado hit a single and was driven in by a triple from Chamberlin — who rolled in on a passes ball — and Slater and Luna followed with base knocks and scored on a double up the middle by Duke.

The Dust Devils found the scoreboard with a pair of runs in the top of the third; Rojas scoring on a double from Evans — senior Nathan Koback crossing on a sacrifice fly by Moore.

In the away half of the fourth, Dayton pulled to within three with two runs for the second straight frame — a sacrifice fly by Francis scoring junior Dakota Higday and Walker crossing on a single to third base by Koback.

But, the Indians answered with a three-run home half — pushing its lead to six.

Alvarado led off with a triple and scored on an error at first on a grounder by Chamberlin.

With two outs, a double by junior Cael Sellers brought to left field brought in Slater and Luna.

Dayton pulled to within five as freshman Dallan Cowee scored on a passed ball in the top of the fifth — serving as the final run for the Dust Devils — Elko responding with a run in bottom on a sacrifice fly by Acosta that drove in Jacobo after a leadoff walk, a steal and an error behind the plate.

With one out in the bottom of the sixth, Duke and Sellers were each hit by pitches — Duke advancing to second and third on passed balls and scoring on an error on the bump.

Sellers swiped second and third and crossed on a balk.

Elko closed out Dayton in the top of the seventh; despite Dayton loading the bases with two gone — Cowee singling to short, senior Ty Eakins wearing a pitch and Higday working a walk — Jacobo catching a fly ball in center for the final out.

Alvarado hit 2-for-3 with a triple and scored two runs, and Duke batted 2-for-3 with a double, a team-high four RBI and a run scored.

Chamberlin was 2-for-4 with a triple, drove in three runs and scored twice — Luna going 2-for-4 with two runs.

Sellers went 1-for-2 with a double, two RBI and a run — Acosta finishing 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.

Slater closed 1-for-4 and scored a team-high three times.

Without a knock, Jacobo scored once.

In his start, Duke allowed four runs on three hits with four walks and three Ks over 3-1/3 innings.

From the pen, Aranguena locked down the save — giving up one-unearned run on two hits with four strikeouts and two free passes across 3-2/3.

DAYTON — 002 210 0 — 554

ELKO — 340 312 X — (13)(11)3

Up Next

The Indians were slated to play on the road at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, in Tooele, Utah, and will close the regular series with a three-game series against the Vaqueros at 3 p.m. Friday and a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday, in Fernley.